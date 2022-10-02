ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
WISH-TV

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Thursday game vs. Denver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out from playing Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Taylor injured his ankle in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. On Monday, coach Frank Reich said there was no news on Taylor’s ankle injury from Sunday’s...
WISH-TV

Colts tight ends have career days in loss to Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts might have lost a pivotal game to their divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, but one bright spot was the production from all three Colts tight ends. With 180 yards and two touchdowns, the Colts tight ends had their most productive day of...
WISH-TV

Larry Csonka, Super Bowl VIII MVP – Part Two

In part two of our “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl VIII MVP Larry Csonka, we discuss why he decided to write his book “Head On: A Memoir”, some of his favorite playing memories, and if he ever ran over the incomparable Dick Butkus.
