Second suspect arrested in July homicide

Nearly three months after the killing of 24-year-old Annise Purifie in central Toledo, police have arrested a second of two suspects in relation to the homicide.

James Hairston, 49, was arrested Friday on an aggravated murder warrant. Toledo police had already arrested the first suspect, Jerome Hornbeak, 32, on July 5 — the day of Mr. Purifie’s death. Hornbeak was also charged with murder.

According to the Lucas County jail’s booking summary, Hairston was arrested just after 6 p.m. Friday on a charge alleging that the murder was premeditated. His arraignment had not yet been scheduled as of Sunday afternoon.