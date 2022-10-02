Man shot after road rage incident, in front of gunman's wife, child

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A road rage incident Saturday between two drivers in the Wissahickon neighborhood led to one shooting the other, according to Philadelphia police, while the shooter's wife and child were in the car.

Police told our partners at NBC10 it started around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Manayunk and Ridge avenues, when a 37-year-old man got out of his van and banged on the window of another vehicle.

The driver, identified as Matthew Lorusso, then followed the van for the next few blocks, and they pulled over in an alley.

After another confrontation, police said the man shot the van driver in the head and back, with the shooter's wife and 7-year-old child in the car.

Lorusso is in custody, according to police, while the victim is hospitalized in stable condition.