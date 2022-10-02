ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man shot after road rage incident, in front of gunman's wife, child

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A road rage incident Saturday between two drivers in the Wissahickon neighborhood led to one shooting the other, according to Philadelphia police, while the shooter's wife and child were in the car.

Police told our partners at NBC10 it started around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Manayunk and Ridge avenues, when a 37-year-old man got out of his van and banged on the window of another vehicle.

The driver, identified as Matthew Lorusso, then followed the van for the next few blocks, and they pulled over in an alley.

After another confrontation, police said the man shot the van driver in the head and back, with the shooter's wife and 7-year-old child in the car.

Lorusso is in custody, according to police, while the victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

law and order
3d ago

Dam he was on a rampage. now he done damage to him self. jail. trail. jail again. possibility getting 7 years with his kids and wife surviving without him and the only thing he had to do was think twice before even getting out the ca let that man act a fool. soon or later the aggressive driver would have lost his car to an accident sooner or later

Gogbeh Workolo
2d ago

You Waste your life because you couldn’t walk away from a confrontation. Now he will have enough time behind bar to regret that decision.

ItsMeee
2d ago

Don’t engage aggressive drivers unless you’re carrying. I know how aggressive the roads are anymore smh 🤦‍♂️ But you can’t be unwise. It’s a crazy world anymore

