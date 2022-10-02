ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Despite loss in Philly, Jaguars still on a playoff path

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Jacksonville seemed like it was on the verge of making a major statement to the rest of the NFL when it took a 14-0 lead at unbeaten Philadelphia on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

It’s official: Blake Bortles says he has retired from football

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Blake Bortles, affectionately known to Jaguars fans as the “B.O.A.T.,” has officially retired from football. Bortles, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019, made the announcement on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Tuesday. Barstool Sports said Bortles decided...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry to present Tony Boselli with key to city of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, during the home game at TIAA Bank Field, will celebrate Tony Boselli, who recently became the team’s first Pro Football Hall of Famer. Leading up to that, Boselli is being honored at multiple events throughout the week, including Thursday when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team

The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball's last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We're in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It's the first playoff appearance for Philly since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Texans#American Football#Nfl#Sports
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Palatka stays unbeaten; Sandalwood, Jackson roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Hurricane Ian-forced nights of delayed high school football was a successful one for numerous area teams. Palatka kept its perfect season going strong with a 26-21 win over Tocoi Creek, moving to 5-0 on the season in its best start since Jim McCool’s final season in 2003. The Panthers were unbeaten in their first seven games that year. It pushes Palatka alongside Bradford in the District 6-2S standings. Those two teams meet on Oct. 28, a game that likely decides the district champ. The Toros (4-2, 0-1) are behind the leaders now in the district race.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy