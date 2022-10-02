JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Hurricane Ian-forced nights of delayed high school football was a successful one for numerous area teams. Palatka kept its perfect season going strong with a 26-21 win over Tocoi Creek, moving to 5-0 on the season in its best start since Jim McCool’s final season in 2003. The Panthers were unbeaten in their first seven games that year. It pushes Palatka alongside Bradford in the District 6-2S standings. Those two teams meet on Oct. 28, a game that likely decides the district champ. The Toros (4-2, 0-1) are behind the leaders now in the district race.

