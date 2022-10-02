FDOH-Polk County Offices Re-Opening after Hurricane Ian

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Department of Health offices and clinics in Polk County will re-open on Monday, October 3, 2022, with the exception of our Auburndale clinic location which will remain closed until further notice.

Barring complications, we hope to have our Auburndale location open for normal operations later this week.

Polk County WIC locations will also re-open on Monday, October 3, 2022, with the exception of the WIC office located in the Auburndale Clinic.

