Polk County, FL

FDOH-Polk County Offices Re-Opening after Hurricane Ian

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Department of Health offices and clinics in Polk County will re-open on Monday, October 3, 2022, with the exception of our Auburndale clinic location which will remain closed until further notice.

Barring complications, we hope to have our Auburndale location open for normal operations later this week.

Polk County WIC locations will also re-open on Monday, October 3, 2022, with the exception of the WIC office located in the Auburndale Clinic.

Zephyrhills Police Department Is Now Hiring

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – The Zephyrhills Police Department (ZPD) is actively hiring additional Patrol Officers, including a newly-created Patrol Officer Trainee sponsorship position. The purpose of the ZPD Patrol Officer Trainee program is to offer an opportunity to be sponsored to attend the Florida Law Enforcement
Lakeland Gazette

Hurricane Ian Kills 1 in Polk County and Power Nearly Restored

During a news conference on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reported one confirmed death in Polk County due to Hurricane Ian. Officials didn’t reveal the cause of death, but did say it was directly related to Hurricane Ian’s swath through Polk County as a Category 1 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 78 mph.
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
10 Tampa Bay

Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
Orlando Weekly

Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply

UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
positivelyosceola.com

Toho Water Authority begins management of utility in St. Cloud

As of Saturday, Oct. 1, Toho Water Authority (Toho), the largest provider of water, wastewater and reclaimed water services in Osceola County, and the City of St. Cloud Environmental Utilities Department united and began operations as one utility serving customers throughout the region, including Osceola County, the Cities of St. Cloud and Kissimmee and portions of Polk and Orange counties.
