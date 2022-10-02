Bills shake off miscues, roar back with 20 unanswered points to stun Ravens

BALTIMORE - When Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills offense onto the field with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter Sunday afternoon, there was little doubt what needed to be done.

Trailing 20-3 at that point in a game where the Bills really could not have played much worse, Allen fully recognized that this needed to be the drive of the game. The Bills could not leave the field down 20-3 with the Ravens getting the ball to start the second half, and 20-6 wasn’t going to cut it, either.

“Absolutely,” Allen said, minutes after he helped lead the Bills to a dramatic come-from-behind 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at rain-drenched M&T Bank Stadium .

“To get points before the half, knowing that they get the ball right after half, was huge for us,” Allen continued. “Now it’s 20-10 and we’re one (defensive) stop away and we’re back in this thing.”

So much still had to happen in the final 30 minutes for the Bills to pull off this hugely impressive comeback against a very good Baltimore team, but that drive changed everything.

“For sure it did,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “It was really just us understanding that everything that happened on the scoreboard, we felt like we (the offense) did that. We had an interception, we had a fumble, we put those points on the board for them. So we just settled down, we said, ‘Look, handle us, we got a full game left.’ And that’s what we did. When we came in at halftime, everybody’s got energy and was high because we scored and we had all of our confidence.”

On that drive, Allen completed 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards, the last coming on a four-yard flip to Isaiah McKenzie with nine seconds left in a half that saw his interception on the first possession of the game set up Baltimore’s first touchdown, and Devin Singletary’s fumble set up a Ravens field goal that made it 17-3.

“You never want to have a mistake like that,” Singletary said of his fumble. “But my guys were behind me. We kept rallying. That wasn’t us in the first half, and all we were preaching is to come out and be ourselves in the second half.”

Oh yes, the second half. The Bills outscored the Ravens 17-0 as Allen directed scoring drives on three of his four possessions while the defense pitched a shutout against the dynamic Lamar Jackson, frustrating him in much the same way they did in the 2020 wild-card playoff game in Buffalo .

Here are some of my observations:

Offense went from unwatchable to unstoppable

This day did not start well for Allen and the offense. On the third play of the game Allen threw a pass that was tipped by Calais Campbell and intercepted by Marlon Humphrey who returned it to the Bills 4. Two plays later the Ravens were up 7-0.

He managed to get the Bills in position for a Tyler Bass field goal, but after Baltimore made it 14-3 with a long touchdown drive, Buffalo’s third offensive series ended when Singletary had the ball punched out and Marcus Williams recovered at the Buffalo 36, setting up a Justin Tucker field goal.

Then came back-to-back three-and-outs which allowed the Ravens to increase their advantage to 20-3 and at that point, it certainly looked like this was going to be a very long day for Buffalo.

“I just think in the first half we were a little sloppy with the football,” coach Sean McDermott said. “We were on our heels to start, and the offense settled in there in the second quarter, started to move the ball a little bit and executed at a high level. That score right before the half gave us some momentum.”

In the second half, Allen and Singletary combined to rush for all 55 yards the Bills gained on the way to a Bass field goal as Allen had no passing yards on the possession. That’s a series of words I’ve rarely typed.

On the next series, though, he was back to doing what he does best as he completed 4 of 6 passes including a clutch third-and-7 throw to Isaiah McKenzie before capping the 80-yard march with an 11-yard bootleg TD run to tie the game.

Allen saved his best for the end

All that was great, but then Allen delivered the clutch final drive that won the game. He threw a dime to Dawson Knox on third-and-2 for a 20-yard gain to get things rolling. And after a roughing the passer penalty on Brandon Stephens moved the ball to the 26 at the two-minute warning, he and Singletary combined on a huge play.

Facing second-and-11, Allen zipped a throw to the right flat and Singletary made a great run for 16 yards. That gave the Bills a great clock advantage, and by the time the Ravens called their final timeout with 1:50 to go, the Bills were able to melt the rest of the time away leading to Bass’ winning 21-yard field goal.

A great job by the Bills defense in the second half

The Bills probably don’t win this game if not for the outstanding work of the defense after halftime as they held the Ravens to just 127 yards of total offense.

“I think we were more disciplined,” said McDermott. “It’s no magic to it. The guys executed. It’s funny, you go back to the playoff game and that first drive of the game, they went down the field on us. It kind of felt the same way this game to start. And again, it’s a unique offense, so it takes some time just to settle in a little bit.”

Leading the way was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who let everyone know just how important he is to this defense, especially with Micah Hyde out for the season.

Poyer intercepted a Jackson pass that was tipped at the line by Prince Emili on the first play of the fourth quarter to kill a Ravens drive, though the offense did nothing with it. Then, pinned at their own 5 after a great Sam Martin punt, the defense started to bend and Jackson drove Baltimore all the way to the Bills 2.

Here, the defense stiffened and on fourth down, Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the touchdown and Poyer made the play of the game. After Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau flushed Jackson out of the pocket to the right, he tried to hit Devin Duvernay in the end zone and Poyer picked it off.

“That’s why we love him,” said Allen. “That interception at the end there was huge, it took three points away from them, and it gave us better field position instead of being backed up. Just the way he plays, the intensity, the love that he plays with for those guys on the field and on the sideline, you can’t replicate.”

More injury concerns for the Bills

By midway through the third quarter the Bills lost both of their slot receivers, Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie, and thus were down to Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and rookie Khalil Shakir.

Crowder left the field on a cart with his left ankle in an air cast which seems pretty ominous. And McKenzie had to leave the game to be evaluated for a head injury after he made a critical third-down catch over the middle and got drilled by Stephens.

Shakir had to step in and he made two catches for 23 yards, a 14-yarder that set up Allen for his bootleg TD, and then a nine-yarder for a first down on the winning drive.

By the numbers

8 - The Bills had scored a touchdown on their opening possession in eight straight games until Sunday, but that ended on Allen’s interception.

4 - Allen and Jackson are two of only four QBs in NFL history who have recorded at least 20 rushing TDs and 90-or-more TD passes over their first 62 NFL games, joining Daunte Culpepper and Dak Prescott.

7 - That’s how many consecutive one-possession games the Bills had lost dating back to their 2021 season-opening loss to Pittsburgh before pulling this one out. The last time they won a close game was 27-24 over the Colts in the 2020 playoffs.

12 - Times in team history the Bills have trailed by 17 or more points and come back to win.

8 - Consecutive games the Bills have allowed less than 300 yards on defense, tying the club record.

Game balls

▶ LB Matt Milano: He very well might be the most indispensable player on the defense. He just does everything well and he set a new single-game career high with 13 tackles including two for lost yardage.

▶ SS Jordan Poyer: And speaking of indispensable, Poyer fits that category, too. This was his first two-interception game of his career and he now has three for the season.

▶ QB: Josh Allen: I could give him one every game, but hey, he deserved it. He came back from a tough start and totaled 283 yards rushing and receiving and two TDs.

What’s next for the Bills

The Bills will be back at Highmark Stadium for their first Sunday afternoon home game of the season as they will play host to the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are 1-3 and they benched old friend Mitchell Trubisky in favor of first-round rookie Kenny Pickett, yet they still found a way to blow a 20-10 lead at home and lose to the Jets 24-20 with Pickett throwing three interceptions.

