ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
HBO Responds to Criticism of House of the Dragon Scenes Too Dark to See
House of the Dragon Episode 7 had one of the same technical stumbles that Game of Thrones did in its final season, as fans complained that the episode was too poorly lit to see many of the finer details in each shot. What's even more surprising is that House of the Dragon Episode 7, "Driftmark", was directed by showrunner Miguel Sapochnik – the same man responsible for directing the most infamous "dark" episodes of Game of Thrones – including the Battle of Winterfell in the Final Season.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 6 Sneak Peek: Watch
Rick and Morty has finally crossed the halfway point of Season 6's run, and now we have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next big episode as Adult Swim has dropped an early sneak peek clip at Episode 6 of the series! The sixth season has been an interesting one to see develop as following some huge changes to the status quo from the season premiere, Rick has been forced to spend more time with the other members of the Smith Family. This has led to new looks into each of their personalities, and it's been using wacky episodic adventures to pull it off.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Goes Viral Thanks to Its LGBTQ Romance
Mobile Suit Gundam is back with a new TV series, and to little surprise, it is a banger. The franchise teased the release of The Witch From Mercury earlier this year with a prologue, and the show's premiere is now live. It's no surprise fans were quick to pick up the series, and now, the Internet is buzzing as Gundam just introduced its first lesbian couple.
The Rings of Power Showrunners Teases Sauron's Arrival in The Lord of the Rings Series
Amazon Prime has been knocking it out of the park episode after episode with their The Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power and the final two episodes of the season are set to be bigger than ever. During the last episode we saw what looked like the creation of Mordor and it wasn't arguably the best episode yet. Fans have been looking forward to seeing where's the series is leading to and who could possibly be the big bad Sauron. The latter of which is assumed to be one of numerous characters that have already appeared throughout the first six episodes. The Rings of Power has already been renewed for season two and filming began a few days ago. With the final two episodes premiering in the next two weeks, co-showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have teased the villains arrival in the series.
Did One Piece Just Punk Us With Dr. Vegapunk's Introduction?
One Piece loves a good prank, and of course, the series knows how to make fans sweat over its reveals. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has kept dozens of secrets from his readers, and many of them are now coming to light. After all, the manga's final act has begun, and there is plenty left to do with the Straw Hat crew. And now, a new theory suggests Dr. Vegapunk and their recent debut dunked the whole fandom.
House of the Dragon Fans Complain They Can't See Anything in New Episode
Throughout Game of Thrones, there were multiple times when fans complained that the series was too dark, keeping them from being able to see what was actually going on. The third episode in the final season, "The Long Night," was the worst of the bunch, and many were furious they couldn't tell what was happening during an incredibly important battle. On Sunday night, House of the Dragon joined the darkness party and delivered some hard-to-see scenes of its own.
Star Wars: Andor's Newest Episode Features Agents of SHIELD Alum
When it comes to Disney casting, there is a surprising amount of Star Wars and Marvel crossover. During the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one fan spotted 15 Agents of SHIELD actors on the show. Of course, the biggest Agents of SHIELD star to break into Star Wars is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as voicing the character on The Bad Batch. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it's the latest to feature an Agents of SHIELD alum. Many eagle-eyed Marvel fans will spot Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter throughout SHIELD's second and third seasons as well as a fifth season episode.
The Rings of Power: Netflix Offered More Money for Lord of the Rings Rights Than Amazon
In the years since studios and streamers began courting The Tolkien Estate for gaining the rights to The Lord of the Rings and other Middle-earth stories a lot of big numbers have been thrown around. The arms race to find the next Game of Thrones-sized hit would come with a price tag for Hollywood and everyone was willing to spend. According to a profile in The Hollywood Reporter that focuses on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne some details about how the other streamers in town attempted to woo the Tolkien estate were revealed, including the price tag some were willing to pay.
The Simpsons: IT Tribute Episode Images Revealed
Earlier this summer The Simpsons confirmed that season 34 of the series will actually have two Halloween-centric episodes, with the series not only releasing its trademark Treehouse of Horror episode (their 33rd in a row) but also an episode that is entirely a parody of Stephen King's IT. Titled Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not IT, the episode will see Krusty will take on the role of Pennywise the Clown along with Homer, Marge, Carl, Moe, and Comic Book Guy filling in as the various kids from the story (like the novel and the adaptations, both the young and adult versions of the characters will be depicted). The first official photos from the IT special have been released which you can find below!
Pennyworth Creator Addresses Move to HBO Max, Adding Origin of Batman's Butler Subtitle
Pennyworth finally returns for its third season this week, but the DC TV series will have a new home and title. The series is now officially called Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler, and it is no longer an original to the Epix network. Pennyworth's third season, debuting on October 6th, will be released exclusively on HBO Max, a significantly bigger platform. For series creator Bruno Heller, both changes are great for the series.
Rings of Power: HBO Wanted to Remake The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Netflix Wanted the "Marvel" Approach
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a bold gamble on securing a massive franchise IP for the Prime Video streaming service – but apparently, it's not the biggest gamble that was put on the table. In a feature column with The Rings of Power's first-time showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, they revealed insights about some of the wild ideas other studios like Netflix and HBO wanted to do before Amazon pitched The Rings of Power concept.
