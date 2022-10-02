ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Front Office Sports

Orioles’ New Lease Unlocks $600M in Development Funds

The Orioles are committing to Baltimore, as the team and city look to collaborate on a development surrounding Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Team CEO John Angelos signaled his intent to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority to keep the team in their beloved Camden Yards. A potential sale of the team had stirred up chatter that it could move to Nashville or elsewhere.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy