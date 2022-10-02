ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
NBC Sports

Where execs rank Draymond on list of NBA's best defenders

After a back injury kept Draymond Green from reaching his full potential during the Warriors’ 2021-22 NBA season, the veteran forward enters the team’s upcoming campaign looking to remind the league he’s still an elite defender when healthy. And with Tuesday’s release of the annual survey taken...
NBC Sports

Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach

A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
NBC Sports

Warriors release McClung for Jerome, sign Lamb to camp deal

After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the team announced on Monday.
NBC Sports

Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice

The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better

The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
