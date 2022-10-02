Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first four starts compare to 2021? Here's how

A wet football appears to be kryptonite to Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence lost four fumbles and threw an interception, and the Jaguars saw a 14-0 first quarter lead evaporite before the half as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21.

Lawrence looked destined for a great game after one period, but it was all downhill from there.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of his first four games from 2021 and 2022.

Game 4s compared

2022: Eagles 29, Jaguar 21

2021: Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

2022 attempts: 11-for-23 (47.8%)

2021 attempts: 17-for-24 (70.8%)

2022 yards: 174

2021 yards: 204

2022 touchdowns: 2

2021 touchdowns: 0

2022 interceptions: 1

2021 interceptions: 0

2022 rushing yards: 7

2021 rushing yards: 36

2022 rushing TDs: 0

2021 rushing TDs: 1

Totals through 4 games compared

2022 total attempts: 88-for-134 (65.7%)

2021 total attempts: 81-for-142 (57.0%)

2022 total yards: 946

2021 total yards: 873

2022 total touchdowns: 8

2021 total touchdowns: 5

2022 total interceptions: 2

2021 total interceptions: 7

2022 total rushing yards: 29

2021 total rushing yards: 82

2022 total rushing TDs: 0