Jacksonville, FL

Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first four starts compare to 2021? Here's how

By Tim Walters, Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
A wet football appears to be kryptonite to Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence lost four fumbles and threw an interception, and the Jaguars saw a 14-0 first quarter lead evaporite before the half as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21.

Lawrence looked destined for a great game after one period, but it was all downhill from there.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of his first four games from 2021 and 2022.

Game rewind:Turnovers spoil Doug Pederson's Philadelphia return, Jaguars lose to Eagles

What we learned:Four takeaways from Jacksonville Jaguars' sloppy, 29-21 loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Game 4s compared

2022: Eagles 29, Jaguar 21

2021: Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

2022 attempts: 11-for-23 (47.8%)

2021 attempts: 17-for-24 (70.8%)

2022 yards: 174

2021 yards: 204

2022 touchdowns: 2

2021 touchdowns: 0

2022 interceptions: 1

2021 interceptions: 0

2022 rushing yards: 7

2021 rushing yards: 36

2022 rushing TDs: 0

2021 rushing TDs: 1

Totals through 4 games compared

2022 total attempts: 88-for-134 (65.7%)

2021 total attempts: 81-for-142 (57.0%)

2022 total yards: 946

2021 total yards: 873

2022 total touchdowns: 8

2021 total touchdowns: 5

2022 total interceptions: 2

2021 total interceptions: 7

2022 total rushing yards: 29

2021 total rushing yards: 82

2022 total rushing TDs: 0

By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Eagles?

After two weeks of domination, the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a setback against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) on Sunday, losing 29-21 in a game that featured far too many blunders and missed opportunities. Nasty conditions featuring consistent rain, intermittent downpours, wind and chilly conditions clouded all of the perceived momentum Jacksonville...
The Florida Times-Union

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

