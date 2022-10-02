Once again,maga republican party sides with the enemies of the American people.CPAC is nothing more than a money pipeline for foreign operatives to subvert the political system and buy right wing extremist politicians.
And the nerve of the right to get upset at Biden for calling them extreme take a look at what Trump just said about Mitch McConnell and his wife Biden hit the 🎯
To late, you already have shown four preferences for authoritarian rule, we don’t want that!!
Related
Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
RELATED PEOPLE
Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’
Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
Russian Marines Brigade Almost Completely Wiped Out in Ukraine, Kyiv Says
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
Huge Explosion as Pro-Russian Officials Hit By Ukraine HIMARS, Video Shows
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russians Leave Behind Huge Arsenals of Ammunition While Retreating—Photo
Russia warns US will be dragged into war if they give Ukraine more missiles as Putin, Xi & Iran meet in new Axis of Evil
How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip
Mother Jones
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 16