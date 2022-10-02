Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
seguintoday.com
Prepare for a Seguin Showdown
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
365thingsaustin.com
Gruene Music & Wine Festival
Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mesquite-news.com
‘Salsa Magic’ event will showcase dancing lessons and LatinX culture
Students, faculty and staff can slip on their dancing shoes and learn about Latin culture during a salsa lesson 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Ceremony Room of Patriots’ Casa at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The university is hosting “Salsa Magic” as part of LatinX Heritage Month.
iheart.com
San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back vegetable beef soup for fall season
'Stop what you're doing. Nothing else matters right now,' the company wrote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...
Food experts: Find the best tacos in the world at these Texas restaurants
What taco is best? Chicken, steak, pork, breakfast, well inherently yes, but no, the answer is Texas taco. Oops, sorry, "What is, Texas tacos."
flicksandfood.com
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month
Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
KSAT 12
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
San Antonio’s favorite breakfast tacos as zodiac signs
Are you a corn or flour tortilla?
Pleasanton Express
Poteet native best known for motivation, charisma, dedication
The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), Wings of Destiny, recently introduced Cpl. Joshua Jackson, a native of Poteet and a water treatment specialist (92W) with A Co. 96th Aviation Support Battalion- Troubleshooters. As a water treatment specialist, Jackson is responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and ensuring clean...
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
news4sanantonio.com
Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health
Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce
When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
Classic rocker John Mellencamp will play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next spring
Tickets to see the singer-songwriter go on sale Friday, although a variety of presale options open up sooner.
Depeche Mode to perform in San Antonio for 2023 world tour
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.
Comments / 0