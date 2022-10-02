ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

seguintoday.com

Prepare for a Seguin Showdown

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
iheart.com

San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian

The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
flicksandfood.com

Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month

Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet native best known for motivation, charisma, dedication

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), Wings of Destiny, recently introduced Cpl. Joshua Jackson, a native of Poteet and a water treatment specialist (92W) with A Co. 96th Aviation Support Battalion- Troubleshooters. As a water treatment specialist, Jackson is responsible for supervising and installing water purification equipment and ensuring clean...
POTEET, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce

When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

