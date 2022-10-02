ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Employees Receive Pay Raises

San Antonio city employees have received pay raises this month -- with some earning $20,000 in increases. All employees received at least seven percent raises as of the first of the month. The figure includes a 5% across-the-board raise with an additional 2% market adjustment. Temporary city workers, such as lifeguards, received the biggest raises on a percentage basis because they were making less than the city's hourly minimum.
KTSA

USAA welcomes Top Gun pilots to San Antonio headquarters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Top Gun and other U.S. Navy pilots paid a visit to USAA headquarters in San Antonio for a military acumen event Tuesday, and employees got the chance to hear about everything from launching a fighter from an aircraft carrier to filming last summer’s hit movie ‘Top Gun:Maverick.’
365thingsaustin.com

Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 3, 2022) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) today announced five executive leadership promotions, elevating Casey Heverling, Brandon James, Becky Kimbro, Joe Loomis and Tim Salier to Senior Vice President positions within the organization. Heverling is promoted to Senior VP of Facilities and General Manager, James...
KTSA

Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
