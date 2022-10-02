Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for helping to counter what it said was the mayhem sown by the United States in global energy markets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is very good that such "balanced, thoughtful and planned work of the countries, which take a responsible position within OPEC, is opposed to the actions of the U.S.".

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO