Russian strikes kill at least 17 following Crimean bridge attack, Ukraine says
A Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens.
Vast majority of red-state seniors have been vaccinated, despite GOP vaccine resistance
When the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, Clyde Muchmore was ready to drive across Oklahoma to get it. “At the very, very first, all we knew was that a whole lot of people were dying,” recalled Muchmore, 80, of Oklahoma City. He scheduled a vaccine, he said, “on absolutely the first day I could.” Nearly half…
Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets
Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for helping to counter what it said was the mayhem sown by the United States in global energy markets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is very good that such "balanced, thoughtful and planned work of the countries, which take a responsible position within OPEC, is opposed to the actions of the U.S.".
House members, advocates want brothers accused in migrant shooting to face harsher charges
Fifteen House members have joined U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, in calling for the Department of Justice to investigate a shooting that left one migrant dead and another one injured Sept. 27 near Sierra Blanca, Texas.
