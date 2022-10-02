ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Letter to the Editor: Support for political newcomer

By Submitted
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp2zv_0iJEvlJW00

Kathy Masters endorsed for commissioner

Kathy Masters will be an outstanding Marion County commissioner. Kathy has deep Marion County roots, has led a number of Marion community organizations and has the leadership and business experience to build on the positive direction the current commissioners have charted for Marion County.

The Marion County commissioners are responsible for the day-to-day management of the county, but more importantly for strategic planning and representing Marion County's interests at the state level. Marion County is in a good position to attract new businesses that will serve as suppliers to the new Intel manufacturing facilities in Ohio and to continue to support the expansion of existing manufacturing and health care businesses. Kathy's years of experience in commercial banking make her a natural fit to promote Marion County as a great place for business.

Marion County is not without challenges. Our household income and educational attainment are below state and national averages, and our population is aging and expected to decline slightly in the next five years. But Marion County is a safe place with a relatively low cost-of-living. The violent crime rate is 90% lower than the national rate and property crimes are about half of the national rate for similar-sized communities. Kathy will build on the positive aspects of Marion County while taking steps to improve our deficits.

Although Kathy is new to "politics," she is a hard-worker and a quick study who actively seeks input while formulating decisions. As a Marion County commissioner, Kathy will be an excellent ambassador and leader for our County.

Bob Haas, Marion

Letters can be sent to news@marionstar.com. They must be 250 words or less and contain the author's name, hometown and contact information. Contact information will not be published. Letters concerning the November election must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 26 to be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Marion County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Marion County, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
wnhsodyssey.com

School changes policy regarding trans students

Policies at Westerville City Schools are changing. An email from Dr. John R. Kellogg, the Westerville City Schools superintendent, went out to Westerville City Schools staff and families of students on Friday, Sept. 16. The email covered new district wide guidelines for the treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community, and more specifically students who are transgender. It outlined new guidelines based on a legal motion proposed by Brendon Shea, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, for all schools in the state of Ohio. The regulations give the parents of students more control over names and pronouns used for students by teachers, as well as discouraging students from using a restroom that doesn’t match their documented gender. Specifically, if a parent and student disagree on what name and pronouns the student should be called, teachers must go with the parent’s choice. The email also mentioned that there would be no significant changes to dress code or lesson content. “Our district will continue to strive to be a place that is inclusive for all students, staff, and community members,” Kellogg wrote.
WESTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Letter To The Editor#Election Local
crawfordcountynow.com

Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes

BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
BUCYRUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
NEW BREMEN, OH
Galion Inquirer

GALION POLICE REPORTS

A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Street. A female was cited for speeding on North Market Street. There was a male arrested on a warrant on Cherry Street. A female reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle at Cobey Park. A report of fraud was...
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
rejournals.com

Adena Corporation wraps construction on 160,000-square-foot spec warehouse in Ohio

Adena Corporation has completed construction on Airport West, a 160,000-square-foot speculative manufacturing/warehouse facility situated on 15 acres in Mansfield, Ohio. Located at the intersection of Bowman Street and Cairns Road, the facility features 32’ clear height, 17 docks, eight drive-in doors, a 36-space concrete parking lot and 1,400 square feet of office space. It is adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport and a short drive to I-71, making it easily accessible to Columbus Cleveland and Chicago.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy