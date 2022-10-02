Letter to the Editor: Support for political newcomer

Kathy Masters endorsed for commissioner

Kathy Masters will be an outstanding Marion County commissioner. Kathy has deep Marion County roots, has led a number of Marion community organizations and has the leadership and business experience to build on the positive direction the current commissioners have charted for Marion County.

The Marion County commissioners are responsible for the day-to-day management of the county, but more importantly for strategic planning and representing Marion County's interests at the state level. Marion County is in a good position to attract new businesses that will serve as suppliers to the new Intel manufacturing facilities in Ohio and to continue to support the expansion of existing manufacturing and health care businesses. Kathy's years of experience in commercial banking make her a natural fit to promote Marion County as a great place for business.

Marion County is not without challenges. Our household income and educational attainment are below state and national averages, and our population is aging and expected to decline slightly in the next five years. But Marion County is a safe place with a relatively low cost-of-living. The violent crime rate is 90% lower than the national rate and property crimes are about half of the national rate for similar-sized communities. Kathy will build on the positive aspects of Marion County while taking steps to improve our deficits.

Although Kathy is new to "politics," she is a hard-worker and a quick study who actively seeks input while formulating decisions. As a Marion County commissioner, Kathy will be an excellent ambassador and leader for our County.

Bob Haas, Marion

