John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'
Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts
On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out Steelers Offense
There's a big difference between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.
'Emotions Run High' for Ravens in Deflating Loss to Bills
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the loss to the Buffalo Bills following another controversial 4th-and-goal decision. Tight end Mark Andrews was visibly agitated when he met with the media after the game.
ESPN
The 61-0 streak is over: Why the Ravens are no longer the NFL's best closers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A day after a deflating 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he was worried how two second-half collapses could affect his team’s mindset going forward. “Well, we have a team psychologist, Dr. Trish, and she does a...
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
Stephen A. Smith: Baker Mayfield's Career is in Jeopardy
Stephen A. Smith thinks very little of Baker Mayfield's play this year.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Antonio Brown posts picture with Gisele on Instagram
Antonio Brown was already having a, shall we say, "wild" weekend. Then he went ahead and topped it off by posting a truly curious social media image. The unsigned NFL wide receiver ended his weekend by taking to Instagram and posting an old photo of himself hugging supermodel Gisele Bundchen. That's right, the same Gisele Bundchen who is married to Brown's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate and the butt of everyone's old man jokes these days, Tom Brady.
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ESPN
CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons with Baltimore Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In announcing his retirement Monday, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith acknowledged that he endured many injuries and wants fans to think about the type of player he was when he was on the field. "But, ultimately, I want them to remember -- championship," Smith said as...
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
