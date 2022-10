Crocodile-like with a fin on its back and larger than a T-Rex. This may sound like the new Jurassic Park monster, but it's the Spinosaurus, the focus of the new National Geographic Live show at the Wharton Center on Oct. 2. The show focuses on the rediscovery of the largest predatory dinosaur to ever walk the Earth, highlighted with the research of longtime National Geographic paleontologist, Nizar Ibrahim. Since childhood, Ibrahim has focused his work on dinosaurs. "It started when I was about five or six years old, maybe even younger," Ibrahim said. "One really important time was when I...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO