Cleveland Browns (2-2) defensive end Myles Garrett was a participant at practice on Wednesday — nine days after suffering injuries in a scary single-car accident. Myles Garrett was absent from the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 4 on Sunday — recovering from injuries sustained in the accident. Garrett said last week that he is “recovery pretty quickly” from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he picked up in the crash. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Garrett’s shoulder injury could hinder him for the next two-to-four weeks.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO