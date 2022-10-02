ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cowboys QB Cooper Rush After 3rd Straight Win

As Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott nears his return after suffering an injury, backup Cooper Rush is taking full advantage of his opportunity on the gridiron. After Sunday’s 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders, Rush has now led “America’s Team” to their third straight win. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t committed to keeping Rush as the starter upon Prescott’s return. But following another victory, Jones praised Rush for his performance once again.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Returns to Practice 9 Days After Scary Car Accident

Cleveland Browns (2-2) defensive end Myles Garrett was a participant at practice on Wednesday — nine days after suffering injuries in a scary single-car accident. Myles Garrett was absent from the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 4 on Sunday — recovering from injuries sustained in the accident. Garrett said last week that he is “recovery pretty quickly” from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he picked up in the crash. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Garrett’s shoulder injury could hinder him for the next two-to-four weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pierce
Outsider.com

RGIII’s ‘D’ Tweet About Antonio Brown Has Twitter Cringing

Days after Antonio Brown reportedly exposed himself at a Dubai hotel’s indoor swimming pool, RGIII now has Twitter in a collective cringe with his response to the situation. In the tweet, RGIII used Antonio Brown’s situation as part of his joke about the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks defense. “AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today,” RGIII tweeted after the Seahawks won against the Lions 48-45.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Field#American Football#Dk
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy