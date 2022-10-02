Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday Night Football Fans Fed Up With Cris Collinsworth’s Constant Praise of Patrick Mahomes
Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game has NFL fans tuning in for the Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady battle, but Cris Collinsworth is drawing fans’ ire again. Viewers are just uncomfortable and a little frustrated with the constant praise he’s giving the Chief’s quarterback. Tampa Bay and...
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Monday Night Football Fan on the Field Files Police Report Against Rams Players
We all saw it go down on Monday Night Football. A protestor was out on… The post Monday Night Football Fan on the Field Files Police Report Against Rams Players appeared first on Outsider.
Cole Beasley Announces NFL Retirement After Joining Bucs Only Two Weeks Ago
On Wednesday, veteran NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the league after just signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only two weeks ago. The 33-year-old’s agent addressed multiple media outlets today and shared the news that the former Dallas Cowboys receiver is bringing an end to his 11-season pro career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cowboys QB Cooper Rush After 3rd Straight Win
As Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott nears his return after suffering an injury, backup Cooper Rush is taking full advantage of his opportunity on the gridiron. After Sunday’s 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders, Rush has now led “America’s Team” to their third straight win. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t committed to keeping Rush as the starter upon Prescott’s return. But following another victory, Jones praised Rush for his performance once again.
Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future
Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
Kansas City Mayor Tells Tom Brady to Retire During Sunday Night Football Game
When it comes to sports grudges, they are hard to quit. Apparently, the mayor of Kansas City is still upset at Tom Brady for Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs traveled to Tampa Bay for the first time since the 2021 Super Bowl. It felt like the visiting team had something to prove all night.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Returns to Practice 9 Days After Scary Car Accident
Cleveland Browns (2-2) defensive end Myles Garrett was a participant at practice on Wednesday — nine days after suffering injuries in a scary single-car accident. Myles Garrett was absent from the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 4 on Sunday — recovering from injuries sustained in the accident. Garrett said last week that he is “recovery pretty quickly” from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he picked up in the crash. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Garrett’s shoulder injury could hinder him for the next two-to-four weeks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blake Bortles, Former Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Announces NFL Retirement
On Wednesday, former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles officially announced his retirement from the NFL.… The post Blake Bortles, Former Jacksonville Jaguars QB, Announces NFL Retirement appeared first on Outsider.
RGIII’s ‘D’ Tweet About Antonio Brown Has Twitter Cringing
Days after Antonio Brown reportedly exposed himself at a Dubai hotel’s indoor swimming pool, RGIII now has Twitter in a collective cringe with his response to the situation. In the tweet, RGIII used Antonio Brown’s situation as part of his joke about the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks defense. “AB showed more D than the Seahawks and Lions did today,” RGIII tweeted after the Seahawks won against the Lions 48-45.
‘Monday Night Football’: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sends NFL World Into a Frenzy With Incredible TD
The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) needed one of their big guns to step up and make a play against the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) on “Monday Night Football.” Cue Deebo Samuel — the ultimate Swiss Army Knife in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Samuel showed why...
Joe Burrow Admits He’s Forgotten Games Due to Head Injuries
In light of the NFL‘s concussion protocols being put under a microscope, Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that he has dealt with some head injuries of his own. Making his weekly appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” on Monday, Burrow said he does not have any long-term...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady Weighs in on Concussions Following Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has some ideas about how the NFL can alter… The post Tom Brady Weighs in on Concussions Following Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Week 5 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game
Alright, Week 5, you’re up. It’s going to be difficult to live up to the… The post NFL Week 5 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0