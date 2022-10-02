ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed

The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2

With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked

Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
FIFA 23 78+ Upgrade: How to Complete the SBC

FIFA 23 78+ Upgrade SBC packs are now available during Ones to Watch. The first repeatable SBC of the year for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promotions is here. EA Sports released a 78+ Upgrade SBC during Ones to Watch giving players a chance to pack the first promotional items of the year. The SBC is repeatable with no limits for the next two days.
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite

A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

