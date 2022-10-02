Read full article on original website
Related
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition: Where to Buy
The exclusive Dreamer Edition will have a limited release.
Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed
The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
How to Get Traded in NBA 2K23 MyCareer
Learning how to get traded in NBA 2K23 is a unique feature that most sports games don't have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four-Time NBA Champion Stephen Curry Coming to PGA Tour 2K23
NBA champion Stephen Curry will be a playable golfer in the upcoming PGA 2K23 video game.
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked
Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FIFA 23 78+ Upgrade: How to Complete the SBC
FIFA 23 78+ Upgrade SBC packs are now available during Ones to Watch. The first repeatable SBC of the year for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promotions is here. EA Sports released a 78+ Upgrade SBC during Ones to Watch giving players a chance to pack the first promotional items of the year. The SBC is repeatable with no limits for the next two days.
FIFA・
Slime Rancher 2 Rainbow Fields Pod Locations
There are currently 14 field pods in Rainbow Fields that players can collect for various goodies.
PETS・
How to Play Multiplayer in Grounded
Obsidian's survival game Grounded is best enjoyed with friends. Here's how to play multiplayer.
How to Unlock Avatars in Bonelab
Bonelab's avatar feature enables players to have more personalized gameplay experience. Here's how to unlock them.
Charlotte FC rally for tie vs. Crew but miss playoffs
Andre Shinyashiki scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for a 2-2 tie against visiting Columbus on Wednesday, but
WhosImmortal Brandishes Destructive Close Quarters Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Content creator WhosImmortal released a new YouTube video providing audiences with yet another destructive Call of Duty: Warzone loadout setup that gives you an edge in Rebirth and Fortune's Keep. Warzone fans are already well acquainted with the Marco 5 and EM2, on account of their awesome ability to decimate...
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite
A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
How Does PlayStation Stars Work?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about PlayStation Stars.
NHL fines Coyotes F Michael Carcone $2K
The NHL fined Arizona Coyotes forward Michael Carcone the maximum $2,027.23 on Wednesday for roughing Vegas forward Gage Quinney. The
NHL・
Valorant 5.07 Patch Adds Yoru Balances, Reyna Buffs, and More
Riot Games have released the patch notes for Valorant's 5.07 update. Here's what you need to know.
IceManIsaac Breaks Down Insanely Powerful Gorenko Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has revealed an insanely powerful loadout build in his most recent YouTube video in which he breaks down the best loadouts in Warzone. Warzone fans are well aware of the Gorenko sniper rifle and its devasting damage output. Our Warzone Season 5 Weapon...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0