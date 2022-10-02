Read full article on original website
Related
Forgotten Warzone Gun Climbs Up Tier Lists After Latest Patch
Call of Duty: Warzone went through its last big update on Sept. 28 and with it, many forgotten guns have climbed tier lists thanks to receiving some needed buffs. YouTuber and content creator WhosImmortal recently released a video detailing the changes made in the latest Warzone update and going over his thoughts on which guns he considered to be meta picks before going into Warzone 2. One weapon choice that surprised many by climbing to the top of his list was the Black Ops Cold War gun, the QBZ-83.
Overwatch 2 Merge PC and Console Accounts 'Unexpected Server Error'
Players who have merged their PC and console accounts for Overwatch 2 have been hit with an "Unexpected Server Error". Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
Warzone YouTuber Shows Off Dragunov Loadout in Solo Games
Warzone YouTuber Metaphor gives a look at his Dragunov loadout that is dominating the competition in Call of Duty: Warzone solo games. While it is typically agreed upon that the Dragunov is one of the worst snipers in Warzone, YouTuber Metaphor recently released a video showing his take on the Dragunov sniper loadout and his success with it during solo games, leaving many to wonder if the sniper is as bad as once previously thought.
Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed
The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
Will There be an Apex Legends 2?
With launches for the likes of Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arriving this year, it's perhaps no surprise that many are beginning to wonder whether not Apex Legends 2 will ever be a thing as well. After all, it has been nearly four years since Respawn Entertainment's...
Fortnite v22.10 Update Adds New DMR and Grapple Guns
The latest update for Fortnite Battle Royale is here. We've listed everything that's changed in this new update. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has seen all sorts of weird, chrome happenings occur across the island. Players have been able to blob-ify themselves, phasing through walls and generating all kinds of havoc. Thanks to this latest update, Epic Games has added in a few more ways for players to get around the map, and more ways to deal some damage while they're at it.
Pokémon GO Ditto October 2022: Disguise List
In honor of starting October, here is an updated list of Ditto disguises in Pokémon GO
TSM Albralelie Shares Apex Legends Trick to Only Get Gold Loot With Lifeline's Ultimate
TSM streamer Albralelie shares a small trick to guarantee gold loot when you use Lifeline's ultimate. With the introduction of Armories, Respawn introduced "smart loot," giving players what they need instead of a random assortment of loot. Now, this may have been in play already with Lifeline's ultimate, but it's 100% a feature now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Catch Shiny Shedinja in Pokémon GO
As October's Research Breakthrough Pokémon, here's a guide on how to catch a shiny Shedinja in Pokémon GO.
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked
Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win
A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don’t, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite
A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
Call of Duty 2025 Rumored to Return to Advanced Warfare
The mainline Call of Duty entry for 2025 will return to the Advanced Warfare timeline for its setting, according to a report published Wednesday by WhatIfGaming. Sledgehammer Games will return to the helm of the franchise in 2024 by virtue of Activision Blizzard's rotating studio schema, and WhatIfGaming says the studio has ground to make up after its last release, Vanguard, fell short of expectations. That meant the studio had to pivot away from its plan to continue pushing that story world forward, and it has now pitched a return to Advanced Warfare for its next outing, per the report.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: October 2022
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for October 2022 have been revealed.
Apex Legends Players Experiencing Ghostly Encounters in Olympus After Dark Map
The Fight or Fright Event has taken over Apex Legends and players taking part in the festivities have reported ghostly encounters within the new Olympus After Dark map. Apex Legends recently launched the Fight or Fright event in which players are treated to various Halloween skins and exclusive game modes during its time. This event will be taking place from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be having a weekly rotation of unique game modes for fans to enjoy. Most noteworthy is the return of the popular Olympus map, albeit with a new spooky makeover. It is aptly named Olympus After Dark and features terrifying visuals and easter eggs that users such as Aethira have discovered.
Does Currency Carry Over to Overwatch 2?
Players who amassed Overwatch Credits in the original Overwatch will be wondering if the currency carries over to Overwatch 2. With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have encountered numerous problems, largely related to server issues and bugs. From "Unexpected Server Errors" to missing cosmetics, players have been left feeling a bit confused. One thing that many are keen to find out is whether or not their currency from the original Overwatch carries over now that the game is officially dead.
Dead Space Remake More Expensive on Console
EA's upcoming Dead Space remake has been given a hefty price tag, made all the more confusing by costing $10 more on console than PC.
IceManIsaac Breaks Down Insanely Powerful Gorenko Loadout in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone content creator IceManIsaac has revealed an insanely powerful loadout build in his most recent YouTube video in which he breaks down the best loadouts in Warzone. Warzone fans are well aware of the Gorenko sniper rifle and its devasting damage output. Our Warzone Season 5 Weapon...
How to Unlock Avatars in Bonelab
Bonelab's avatar feature enables players to have more personalized gameplay experience. Here's how to unlock them.
