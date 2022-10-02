Clarence Hill: 5 Things from the Dallas Cowboys’ 25-10 victory against Washington

The Dallas Cowboys are still streaking without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

And Cooper Rush made history in Sunday’s 25-10 victory against the Washington Commanders.

Rush becomes first quarterback in Cowboys history to win the first four starts of his career, breaking a tie he held with Hall of Famer Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett at three.

He was 1-0 last year and is now 3-0 in 2022 while helping the Cowboys save their season after losing Prescott to a fractured thumb in the 19-3 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s been fun. Trying to enjoy it,” Rush said. “The NFL doesn’t let you enjoy it much. You got to go week in and week out and play. The 4-0 is just, I mean, I guess I would say the defense and all the breaks you catch, it’s just kind of lucky. QB win stats, they are what they are. It’s a team game.”

Rush led the Cowboys’ game-winning drives in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants the previous two weeks.

Against Washington, Rush put the Cowboys head for good in the second quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Michael Gallup and then blew the game open with a 30-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter.

Also credit a Cowboys defense that continues dial up relentless pressure and keep opponents out of the end zone.

The Cowboys have allowed just four touchdowns in four games in 2022 and recorded two interceptions off Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, two sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Most important, the Cowboys are 3-1 heading into next Sunday’s game at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and can continue to be patient with Prescott’s impending return.

Prescott has yet to throw a football with any velocity. That could come this week. His status will be determined by his ability to grip, throw and take a snap with the surgically-repaired right thumb.

If he doesn’t play against the Rams, he should be ready for the Oct. 16 battle at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Because of Rush, owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are breathing easy either way.

“I can’t say enough about how his play what it has possibly done for this team this season to give us a chance to sit here after these last three ball games and maybe have the opportunity we’ve got for the rest of the year,” Jones said. “It’s amazing. It’s far more than what I would’ve expected.”

5 things from the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 win vs. the Washington Commanders:

Cowboys now have three legitimate threats at receiver

Now that Michael Gallup is back in the lineup, the Cowboys now have three legitimate threats at receiver, which will pay dividends no matter who is at quarterback.

Gallup was the feel good story on Sunday with a touchdown in his first game back after suffering a torn ACL last January.

But his impact on the Cowboys offense can’t be understated as opposing defenses can longer just focus on stopping No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Not only did Gallup have a touchdown but he also caught a pass on a crucial third down conversion to keep the scoring drive going. He also drew a pass interference penalty, setting up a 30-yard touchdown pass to Lamb in the third quarter.

Lamb caught six passes for 97 yards in the game and was wide open on the touchdown pass as the Washington defense went to sleep on him with having so many other weapons to worry about.

Noah Brown, now firmly settled in as the third receiver, continued his start strong to the season with three catches for 61 yards.

Running game struggles but Cowboys stick with it

The Cowboys didn’t run it well against Washington. But they continued to stick with the run and it was part of a balanced attack that allowed big plays in the passing game.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 49 yards on 19 carries. Tony Pollard was even worse with 6 yards on eight carries.

Dallas Cowboys running back reacts after getting back to the sideline during the first half against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The Washington defense was focused on stopping the run and forcing Cooper Rush to beat them with the pass.

Rush certainly did enough with a 45-yard pass to Noah Brown and a 30-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup drew two pass interference penalties in single coverage on deep balls against a Washington defense focused to stop the run.

“They’re going to want to stop our run game, and we were able to get some big play-action passes downfield today,” Rush said. “They have a really good front. I mean, that front is as good as it gets. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge running, but we stuck with it and it opened up some of the deeper shot plays, the one to Noah down the middle and other opportunities. Everything is based off the run game. We’ve got to keep running.”

Micah Parsons goes sackless; defense continues to dial up pressure

For the second time in four games, Micah Parsons opened the game playing a majority of his snaps at defensive end in a plan to pressure quarterback Carson Wentz.

Parsons didn’t get home but he was part of a rush that gave Wentz and the Washington offensive line fits.

The Cowboys were only credited with two sacks, one by defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and one by defensive end Dante Fowler. But they forced Wentz into two intentional grounding penalties and had right tackle Sam Cosmi flagged twice for false starts.

Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence made their presence felt with a number of hits on the quarterback.

The defense has opened the season giving up just four touchdowns in four games, with no more than one in each.

“They’re the reason we’re winning, it’s just plain and simple,” Rush said. “Those guys, I mean, 10 points in the NFL is pretty impressive. We gave them, I think they had really good field position all day. And our defense kept them out of the end zone, kept getting them off the field. As an offense, knowing they have your back like that, it’s huge. One of their messages is we have everyone’s back. They walk the walk.”

Trevon Diggs gets another pick, shuts down Terry McLaurin

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is back to his All-Pro form. He recorded his second interception in as many games after leading the NFL with 11 last season.

The interception before half against Washington was a thing of beauty as Diggs looked he was offensive player running down the ball and making a leaping interception.

The play took owner Jerry Jones’ breathe away.

“We talk about how he has the skill to become the receiver when it’s in the air,” Jones said. “Now that one was in slow motion almost for all of us. It really wasn’t but you had such a clear shot of him becoming the receiver as the ball was thrown and in the air. Everybody’s going to get to see that all over the league; that quarterback, you’ve got two receivers running out there when yours is out there.

“Again I just shook my head and said that is such a visual of his unique skill to play ht ball, get him in the air and position himself to get the ball. He just becomes, as we know, and I don’t want to be trite but he does become the receiver out there.”

He also completely shut down Washington No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin, who had two catches for 15 yards.

Diggs has 13 picks in his last 21 games.

Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland, playing nickelback for an injured Jourdan Lewis, had a pass deflection and interception.

Donovan Wilson continued to blow up at safety with his sure tackling in place of the injured Jayron Kearse.

Kicker Brett Maher continues amazing start

Remember way back in training camp when the Cowboys were so bad at kicker that had to put out an all points bulletin for help.

Brett Maher won a battle among four kickers to go up against Lirim Hajrullahu in camp. It was simply no contest.

And he hasn’t looked back since the season started. Maher made four kicks against Washington from 53, 45 and 28 and 29 yards. Maher is now 10-of-11 this season with four makes from 50 or longer. His only miss was from 59 in Week 3.

DALLAS COWBOYS kicker Brett Maher against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Maher (2018) and Dan Bailey (2013) jointly hold the Cowboys record for most field goals of 50 or more yards in a season with six.

His only blemish of the day was a blocked extra point in the second quarter.