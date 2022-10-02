Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Burna Boy Offers A Look Into Epic Lifestyle In “It’s Plenty” Music Video
Burna Boy paints a lively self-portrait as a global music star in the video for “It’s Plenty.” From concerts to private jets, the 31-year-old artist takes fans on a journey through his lavish lifestyle. Clips are featured of the Nigerian musician‘s world tour and his celebration at the Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom. It also includes visuals of a smiling Burna Boy at the barbershop, enthusiastically handing ice cream to fans. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy And Stonebwoy Announced As Afrochella 2022 HeadlinersCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoBurna Boy, Wizkid, And...
Lamb of God mix it up without scaring the horses on new album Omens
Album review: groove metal kingpins Lamb Of God mix it up just the right amount on new album Omens
BBC
Pocket Gods issue one copy of new album for £1m
A record-breaking band that campaigns for higher online royalties is selling just one copy of their new album - for £1m. The Pocket Gods, from St Albans, said the copy of Vegetal Digital, on vinyl, would go on sale at a record store in the Hertfordshire city at 14:00 BST.
RELATED PEOPLE
It’s A War On Toxic R&B From dvsn, Jagged Edge, The Isley Brothers And Others This New Music Friday
We’re slowly moving away from the heightened conversations related to toxic R&B—thankfully. With some budding singers reminding fans that R&B remains in good hands, well-known legends are maintaining their status with experimental, new albums. From new ballads by ’90s heartthrobs, to dvsn trying to move away from the narrative on “If I Get Caught,” to acts of today like Kenyon Dixon and Tiffany Evans showing the kids how it’s done…here are our top new R&B picks. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again, Girl Though we’re still trying to figure out why Quavo, Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Snoop...
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West Drama
Foxx didn’t name his “Gold Digger” collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement’s narrative has been “twisted.”. It’s only Tuesday (October 4) and this week is already kicking off with a bang. Last night, fans were keenly focused on Twitter after Cardi B and JT erupted in a scathing back and forth. The ladies turned the spat into disses about career statuses, and before anyone knew, the “Up” rapper’s sister joined the fray. Although that verbal chaos left some fans disheartened with the growing beef among women in Hip Hop, nothing could prepare the masses for Kanye West.
Paramore Officially Bring Back ‘Misery Business’ Four Years After Declaring They Would No Longer Play It
Paramore seems to be in the business of changing their minds, as the band has officially un-retired their controversial but certified banger Misery Business. In 2018, frontman Hayley William said they would no longer perform the song live, following criticism that one of its lyrics was unfeminist. But during Paramore’s return to the stage on Sunday to perform new music for the first time in five years, Williams announced Misery Business would be returning as well—celebrating the band’s new era with the return of an age-old tradition. “Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
HipHopDX.com
Future’s ‘Codeine Crazy’ Producer Reveals Unlikely Sample Behind The Song
Future‘s 2014 hit “Codeine Crazy” helped kick start the insane run he went on in the mid-2010s, and the producer, TM88, has shared how he produced the song. The 808Mafia producer took to Twitter on Friday (September 30), revealing how the production of the record came about.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Is Dripping Hard On “Water Water”
Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys. It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
The Mars Volta Reunite, Finding Rich New Textures in Their Frenetic Prog Rock: Concert Review
“Don’t you pretend that I’m not alive” were the first words whispered by the Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s during the group’s reunion stop in New York City on Sept. 29. The tour, in support of a new self-titled record that marks the end of a decade-long hiatus for the Texas rockers, is a reminder not only that the group itself is back but keenly aware of their legacy as a taut, adventurous live act ready to blend genres at a breakneck pace. Their first four records, especially their beloved 2003 studio debut “De-Loused in the Comatorium,” have been a gateway...
Fever Ray Returns With Video for New Song “What They Call Us”: Watch
Fever Ray is back with a new single. “What They Call Us” is the first non-remix single from Fever Ray since 2017’s Plunge and arrives with an accompanying music video. The video—written and directed by Martin Falck—opens with shots of Karin Dreijer in an office setting, following them into a hazy jungle and eventually back to a haunting office party populated by zombie-like figures dressed in business casual attire. Watch it below.
The FADER
Song You Need: Bladee returns to his Sadboy roots
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bladee’s new album Spiderr is not his finest body of work, despite the fact that it’s cover art is easily among the best of the year. The enigmatic Swedish rapper has been putting in more than his fair share of hours on tour and in the studio as a solo artist and the de facto leader of Drain Gang — not to mention his fashion ventures. He’s put out four solo LPs and two collaborative projects in the past 30 months alone, some reaching breathtaking heights (The Fool was The FADER’s 11th favorite album of 2021). And while Spiderr doesn’t come close to that high-water mark, there’s still plenty to enjoy here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Says “Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam”
Kanye West responds to criticism over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 debut at Paris Fashion Week stirred up a storm on social media. Alongside Candace Owens, the two were rocking “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, prompting a flurry of backlash. Jaden...
Comments / 0