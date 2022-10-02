ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Governor Abbott In Tyler

Candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges. "These young people are getting registered to vote and they are not only doing that they are signing up to volunteer, to go reach other students and bring them in. These young people will be the margin of victory for the change that Texas deserves," O'Rourke said.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history

TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An East Texas rescue mission is in a...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was in East Texas Tuesday, making two stops at East Texas colleges. He started in Marshall at Wiley College. The college held a voter registration drive and O’Rourke talked to the students about issues that Texas is facing. He also had a question and answer period with those in attendance.
TEXAS STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)

The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty

John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Editorial: Planned reservoir will hurt agriculture, wildlife habitat

Try as you might, you cannot raise cattle without land. They either need plenty of space to graze or to be fed forage and grain from land elsewhere. Fortunately, generations of Texans have had access to plentiful grazing lands, making Texas the largest cattle-producing state in the nation. With 12.7 million head at the beginning of this year, we aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we can rest easy.
TEXAS STATE
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX

