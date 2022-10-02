Read full article on original website
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
Governor Abbott In Tyler
Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges. “These young people are getting registered to vote and they are not only doing that they are signing up to volunteer, to go reach other students and bring them in. These young people will be the margin of victory for the change that Texas deserves,” O’Rourke said.
Here is the Immigration Solution Beto O'Rourke Proposed - Will it Work?
As Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott busses migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities, the Democratic challenger has a solution to the immigration crisis. O’Rourke wants to grant a guest worker program.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history
TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades. Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina,...
Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An East Texas rescue mission is in a...
Beset by Drought, a West Texas Farmer Loses His Cotton Crop and Fears a Hotter and Drier Future State Water Planners Aren’t Considering
Richard Gaona has lived in the small town of Roby, Texas, his entire life. Growing up helping his father on their cotton farm, it seemed only natural when Gaona decided to expand their operations after high school. West Texas is notorious for its arid conditions. It is a vast place....
Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was in East Texas Tuesday, making two stops at East Texas colleges. He started in Marshall at Wiley College. The college held a voter registration drive and O’Rourke talked to the students about issues that Texas is facing. He also had a question and answer period with those in attendance.
'We're disappointed' | Micron chooses Central New York over Central Texas for $100B investment
LOCKHART, Texas — On Tuesday, Micron Technology announced a new investment worth up to $100 billion in Central New York. The company had forced a bargaining battle between Clay, New York, and Lockhart, Texas. "It was billions in tax savings, both ad valorem and sales tax. It was billions...
Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)
The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty
John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Friendswood's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held title of Miss Texas, takes home crown at 2022 Miss USA
Yes, queen! 👑 R'Bonney Gabriel made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA. Now her reign continues.
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life.
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
Texas beach named one of the best beaches in the nation
When you think of the beach, most likely you think of California, Florida or any other coastal town, but did you know that Texas is home to a few beaches of its own?
Editorial: Planned reservoir will hurt agriculture, wildlife habitat
Try as you might, you cannot raise cattle without land. They either need plenty of space to graze or to be fed forage and grain from land elsewhere. Fortunately, generations of Texans have had access to plentiful grazing lands, making Texas the largest cattle-producing state in the nation. With 12.7 million head at the beginning of this year, we aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we can rest easy.
Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape
The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
