Albert Pujols hits home run No. 702 in final regular season game at Busch Stadium

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Albert Pujols is leaving Busch Stadium in the best way possible.

The longtime St. Louis Cardinals star, in his final regular season home game before retirement, drilled a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. That marked No. 702 of his career.

Pujols’ solo shot came off Roansy Contreras in the third inning, and tied the game up 4-4. The ball went 409 feet and brought Pujols to 2,214 career RBIs — which ties him with Babe Ruth for second on the league’s all-time list.

Pujols had been chasing the 700-homer club all year, trying to hit the mark before he officially retires after 22 seasons in Major League Baseball. The earlier this month in Los Angeles after he hit a pair of home runs against the Dodgers.

, along with Ruth, Barry Bonds and Hank Aaron. He's the first player born outside of the United States to do so, too.

Pujols will almost certainly finish fourth on the home run list barring a deep, and dominant, postseason run for the Cardinals. Ruth is third on the list at 714. Pujols can absolutely take solo second on the RBI list, but Aaron’s 2,297 are out of reach.

While he will have a few more games in St. Louis — the Cardinals will host a wild-card series after clinching the NL Central — Pujols' regular-season sendoff was as good as he could have asked for.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

