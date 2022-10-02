ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unattended candle blamed for La Mesa house fire

By David Garrick
 3 days ago

One resident was displaced after a fire that appeared to be ignited by an unattended candle damaged a La Mesa home Saturday night, a fire official said.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at the home on Pat Street between Bob and Samuel streets, officials said.

A woman living in the home was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was not transported to a hospital, said Andy McKellar, a Heartland Fire & Rescue public information officer.

McKellar said no estimate was available of the damages, which will force the resident to stay with family members.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

IN THIS ARTICLE
