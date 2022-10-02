Read full article on original website
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign. […]
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
New Grand Caillou/Dulac Band tribe chief on coming home to Louisiana: 'It's everything to me'
The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, a Native American tribe in Louisiana that’s deeply involved in coastal restoration efforts and has spent years working to protect their land from land loss and rapidly intensifying storms, has anointed its newest chief. Devon Parfait, a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental...
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
Louisiana Attorney General officially announces campaign for governor
Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, October 5
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. Port Allen students learn to code to make interactive games for 1st graders. Updated: 2 hours ago. Port Allen Middle School 7th grader Christian McMillian is testing out his ABC games on 1st...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announces he is running for governor
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
Gov. Edwards announces $270M bridge repair funding through Infrastructure Act
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
