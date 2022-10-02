Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government imposed sanctions Monday on the head of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation and others, acting less than a week after it levied sanctions on a state prosecutor accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans. The Treasury...
WIVB
Prosecutors lay out sprawling sedition case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors on Monday laid out their sprawling case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia as it brings rarely used seditious conspiracy charges in one of its most high-profile trials against those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes is...
WIVB
Bosnia’s sectarian parties poised to retain power after vote
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s long-entrenched sectarian parties were poised Monday to be the overall winners of the country’s general election despite symbolic successes by some opposition candidates who ran on a corruption-fighting agenda in the Balkan country that is divided along ethnic lines. Preliminary results released...
WIVB
Cheney on having liberal Democrats as supporters: ‘I’m not choosy these days’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday discussed her newfound support from liberal Democrats as she continues her crusade against former President Trump, saying she is “not choosy these days” about who is in her corner. During an event at Syracuse University, Provost Gretchen Ritter asked Cheney, “As a...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIVB
Trump objects to DOJ’s request to expedite special master appeal
Former President Trump on Monday objected to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to expedite its appeal in the special master case regarding documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the DOJ last month when it partially stayed a lower court’s...
WIVB
New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world’s largest rainforest, but after Sunday’s election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. In the country’s lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party...
WIVB
Trump sues CNN for defamation
(The Hill) – Former President Trump has sued CNN in federal court in Florida for defamation. In the lawsuit filed Monday, Trump’s attorneys claim CNN “has sought to use its massive influence — purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source — to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically, culminating in CNN claiming credit for ‘[getting] Trump out’ in the 2020 presidential election.”
Donald Trump, Jr. returns to NW Ohio to back J.D. Vance
Criticizing prominent national Democrats, Donald Trump, Jr. returned to northwest Ohio on Wednesday to campaign for Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance in an effort to energize voters before early voting in the midterm elections. Visiting Perrysburg, the son of the former president has been a staunch supporter of Mr. Vance, the Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist. Mr. Trump, Jr. had previously appeared with him during the May primary election campaign. On Wednesday, the first stop of the day in Ohio brought the pair to Graystone Banquet Hall in Perrysburg, and they received a warm welcome from the crowd. In their remarks, the two hammered away with criticisms of Democratic leadership, including President Biden, and Tim Ryan, the Youngstown-area congressman running against Mr. Vance on the Democratic ticket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, slams US carrier deployment
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Thursday as it justified its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests as necessary countermeasures against joint military drills by the United States and South Korea. The recent launches -- six in less than two weeks, including likely its longest-ever test by distance -- were "the just counteraction measures of the Korean People's Army on South Korea-US joint drills," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills
SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches.
Comments / 0