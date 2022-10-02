Criticizing prominent national Democrats, Donald Trump, Jr. returned to northwest Ohio on Wednesday to campaign for Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance in an effort to energize voters before early voting in the midterm elections. Visiting Perrysburg, the son of the former president has been a staunch supporter of Mr. Vance, the Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist. Mr. Trump, Jr. had previously appeared with him during the May primary election campaign. On Wednesday, the first stop of the day in Ohio brought the pair to Graystone Banquet Hall in Perrysburg, and they received a warm welcome from the crowd. In their remarks, the two hammered away with criticisms of Democratic leadership, including President Biden, and Tim Ryan, the Youngstown-area congressman running against Mr. Vance on the Democratic ticket.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO