prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Provides PFAS Testing Update
City Drinking Water is at non-detectable levels of PFOA and PFOS. The latest results are in from the most recent testing of City wells for PFAS chemicals. The City tested the blend of Well 2 and Well 4 in Chino, known as EPDS 11. The samples taken on September 7 resulted in non-detects (<1.89) for both PFOS and PFOA in these wells.
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
theprescotttimes.com
The Search Contiunes For Missing Camper
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (October 5, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching relentlessly over the past five days for missing camper 63-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson who has not been seen since 10:30am September 30th, 2022. Stambaugh made reservations at...
theprescotttimes.com
In Cased You Missed The Mayor’s Update for 10-3-22
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. General Plans must be thoroughly reviewed and updated every ten years. After it has been reviewed and updated, it must be voted on by the citizens in order to be officially adopted. The last time that Prescott adopted a General Plan, was in 2015. The 2015 Prescott General Plan can be accessed by visiting the City’s website, which is linked below. To undertake this effort, the City has created a General Plan Project Team led by the Planning Division within the Community Development Department. This Project Team consists of City staff from all Departments. We will also include input from our regional partners such as the Town of Prescott Valley, the Town of Chino Valley, Yavapai County, the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, and other local and regional organizations. To assist the Project Team, the City Council has appointed an eleven-citizen General Plan Committee.
AZFamily
Tornado damages homes north of Williams, Arizona
Downed power lines sparked roughly seven fires around the Phoenix area. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts...
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Volunteer Companions Needed for Isolated Seniors
The fact is that the Quad Cities has a large senior population that is struggling to keep up with housing costs and accessing timely medical care. You might be surprised to learn that the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 2022 population estimate reports that 53% of Yavapai County’s population is concentrated in the Quad Cities area. Nearly 34% of our 122,370 Quad Cities neighbors are age 65 or older. That’s 41,606 seniors, 3,328 of whom live in poverty. Our county’s 65+ population is nearly 32% of 232,400 residents, while state-wide, it’s 18%. 18,600 (8%) of seniors are widowed.
travelyouman.com
Phoenix To Sedona Road Trip (The Ultimate Itinerary)
Arizona must have some of the nicest sights to see when driving. Furthermore, you don’t even need to go very far to get some amazing sights! Phoenix is a good example. You are rewarded with a view that quickly changes from cityscapes to saguaro-lined hills to miles and miles of desert brush to finally, seemingly out of nowhere, to a cascade of red rocks, each one bigger than the next and emerging from the landscape like crawling giants during the brief 2-hour drive from Phoenix to Sedona. We will also help you to understand how far from Sedona to Phoenix that you have to travel and how to get the most out of your experience.
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
knau.org
Northern Arizona monsoon season wetter than average
Most of Northern Arizona saw an above-average monsoon season. The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff Airport received 10.63 inches of rain — about 3 inches more than usual — making it the 15th wettest season on record. Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon national parks both report the...
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Reconstruction Project to Begin
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
theprescotttimes.com
Construction On Penn Ave Starts Now
The City of Prescott and their contractor, Fann Contracting, are working on Phase 1 of the Penn Avenue/Eastwood Drive Improvements Project. Phase 1 of the project consists of water, sewer and storm drainage improvements along South Penn Avenue, from East Gurley Street to just south of the Hillcrest Drive/Eastwood Drive intersection. Additional improvements include the construction of a new Regional Stormwater Detention Basin (as shown in the map below), as well as new curb, gutter, asphalt pavement and trailhead improvements along the project corridor.
12news.com
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
fox10phoenix.com
EF-1 tornado, reaching 95 mph, damages homes just miles from Williams
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Just miles north of Williams in Coconino County, an EF-1 tornado swept through the area, damaging several homes, the sheriff's office said on Monday, Oct. 3. In the Junipine Estates area, the sheriff's office, along with the National Weather Service (NWS), are working to learn what...
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
theprescotttimes.com
Ranked Opponents Await YC Men’s Soccer
Tomorrow’s men’s and women’s soccer games at Ken Lindley Field have been moved to. Wednesday, October 5. Same time and same place. It’s the best sports month of the year across the country and the same goes for the Yavapai College men’s soccer team as it is set for great competition this week from the No. 7-ranked Arizona Western College Matadors (NJCAA DI) and No. 5-ranked Pima Community College Aztecs (NJCAA DII).
