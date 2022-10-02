Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. General Plans must be thoroughly reviewed and updated every ten years. After it has been reviewed and updated, it must be voted on by the citizens in order to be officially adopted. The last time that Prescott adopted a General Plan, was in 2015. The 2015 Prescott General Plan can be accessed by visiting the City’s website, which is linked below. To undertake this effort, the City has created a General Plan Project Team led by the Planning Division within the Community Development Department. This Project Team consists of City staff from all Departments. We will also include input from our regional partners such as the Town of Prescott Valley, the Town of Chino Valley, Yavapai County, the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, and other local and regional organizations. To assist the Project Team, the City Council has appointed an eleven-citizen General Plan Committee.

