allongeorgia.com
COUPLE CONIVTED OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION AND OTHER CHARGES
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Philip Lamar Byrd, a 43 year old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, a 32 year old woman from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Additionally, Byrd was convicted of Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (2 counts), and Improper Driving on a Divided Highway, and McAnnally was convicted of Obstruction.
WAAY-TV
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
Piedmont Police Stats for September 1st thru 30th, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, October 4, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 4, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Citizen’s Firearms Class Offered by Calhoun County Sheriff
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting its quarterly Citizen’s Firearms Class on October 6th, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Sheriff’s Office multi-purpose room. The class will last approximately 2 hours.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
Ga. man charged in shooting that killed his step-father, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is now facing charges after his step-father was shot and died, according to Floyd County police. Officers say that 31-year-old Rocky James Fair and his step-father, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Jackson County electric co-op GM agrees to guilty plea in alleged bribery scheme
The General Manager of North Alabama Electric Cooperative in Stevenson is expected to plead guilty to a bribery charge, according to federal court documents.
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
WTVCFOX
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
weisradio.com
Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge
Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
WAAY-TV
Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water
A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris. Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
wvtm13.com
One killed, several injured in crash that shut down I-59 in Springville for hours
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — UPDATE: 6:25pm: The Springville Fire Chief told WVTM 13 News that one person was killed and five other people were injured in a total of two wrecks in that general area of Interstate 59. The first wreck about 4:00 a.m. left a person from Tennessee deceased, and injured two others. The fire chief said the second wreck happened in the line of backed up traffic, when a tanker truck crashed into several vehicles. Three people were hurt and taken to a hospital.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/26/22 to 10/02/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/26/22 to 10/02/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 814 calls for service. There were 98 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 40 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 113 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
allongeorgia.com
22 Year Old Rossville Man Guilty of Molesting 5 Year Old Girl
Tyler McClenny, 22, was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Catoosa County Superior Court on September 29th, 2022. In March 2021, McClenny molested his then girlfriend’s 5 year old daughter while the mother was at work. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe presented the case to the jury over the course of the three day trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Brian House. Evidence presented at trial showed that McClenny not only touched the child but ejaculated on her. Approximately a week after the incident the child disclosed the abuse to her grandmother and again recounted the horrific acts to Child Forensic Interviewer Janet Burch during a recorded interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Oglethorpe.
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
WDEF
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
WAAY-TV
Search continues for Crossville man last seen near DeKalb Regional Hospital
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Tyler Austin Britt, 24, of Crossville. Britt was last seen walking away from DeKalb Regional Hospital about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. His last known location was Burt Hill Drive in Fort Payne. Britt is described as being about...
