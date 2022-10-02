The flooding and devastation from Hurricane Ian is terrible! it can bring out the best in people but it can also bring out the worst in people. For instance, unsuspecting people can buy a flood damaged car that has been through the worst! A few minor, inexpensive repairs and flood-damaged cars can regularly end up back on the roads with a flood of mechanical or electrical problems. The cars are usually quick fixed and shipped to other cities out of state for a quick profit. Of course, you get a flood of headraces with the car!

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO