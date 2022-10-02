ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Can you spot a flood car?

The flooding and devastation from Hurricane Ian is terrible! it can bring out the best in people but it can also bring out the worst in people. For instance, unsuspecting people can buy a flood damaged car that has been through the worst! A few minor, inexpensive repairs and flood-damaged cars can regularly end up back on the roads with a flood of mechanical or electrical problems. The cars are usually quick fixed and shipped to other cities out of state for a quick profit. Of course, you get a flood of headraces with the car!
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal on I-24 after wreck near Exit 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will likely be some traffic delays following a wreck involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 8.8. The crash occurred at approximately 12:14 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, and Clarksville Police report traffic has been reduced to one lane. There are no reports of injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
Pumpkin Festival Returns to Streets of Indian Lake

October means it’s officially pumpkin season! If you haven’t already got your “gourd” on at one of Middle Tennessee’s pumpkin farms and live in the Hendersonville area, fear not — we have the event for you!. Bring the kids and family out this Saturday,...
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022

 YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022 Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 03:04pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
Plein air painters to show paintings at Co-op

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Thursday’s Artwalk includes an exhibition by the 2 Rivers Plein Air Painters, a regional group of artists who have translated their surroundings on canvas and paper. Plein air is the style of painting outside. The practice goes back for centuries but became well-known by the...
Saving Southeastern Grasslands celebrates five years, changes name to Southeastern Grasslands Institute

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Southeastern Grasslands Initiative (SGI) is celebrating its fifth anniversary. As part of that celebration, SGI announced that it is changing its name from the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative to the Southeastern Grasslands Institute. However, its mission of saving the forgotten grasslands of the Southeast hasn’t changed.
Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
Love That Smile dentistry joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Love That Smile has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Dr. Sarah Deeds said they have changed their name to Love That Smile. They are still the essence of The Children’s Dentist, but are also seeing families.
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County

The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
