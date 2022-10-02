Read full article on original website
rewind943.com
Can you spot a flood car?
The flooding and devastation from Hurricane Ian is terrible! it can bring out the best in people but it can also bring out the worst in people. For instance, unsuspecting people can buy a flood damaged car that has been through the worst! A few minor, inexpensive repairs and flood-damaged cars can regularly end up back on the roads with a flood of mechanical or electrical problems. The cars are usually quick fixed and shipped to other cities out of state for a quick profit. Of course, you get a flood of headraces with the car!
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal on I-24 after wreck near Exit 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will likely be some traffic delays following a wreck involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 8.8. The crash occurred at approximately 12:14 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, and Clarksville Police report traffic has been reduced to one lane. There are no reports of injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
Nashville Parent
Pumpkin Festival Returns to Streets of Indian Lake
October means it’s officially pumpkin season! If you haven’t already got your “gourd” on at one of Middle Tennessee’s pumpkin farms and live in the Hendersonville area, fear not — we have the event for you!. Bring the kids and family out this Saturday,...
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurants coming along, and Operation Honor giveaway coming up | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joe and Cathi Maynard have a lot of things going on in Clarksville, from building a three-story restaurant downtown to holding a giveaway for military families. This week, the Maynards and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to give...
Investigation underway after car slams into Priest Lake home
An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a home in the Priest Lake area late Tuesday night.
WBKO
Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Franklin has temporarily closed a section of U.S. 31-W in downtown Franklin until Thursday, Oct. 6. The closure is from Kentucky Avenue to Madison Street and started Monday, Oct. 3 for maintenance on the brick crosswalks in the area. Motorists should seek an...
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022
YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022 Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 03:04pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
clarksvillenow.com
Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
clarksvillenow.com
Plein air painters to show paintings at Co-op
CLARKSVILLE, TN — Thursday’s Artwalk includes an exhibition by the 2 Rivers Plein Air Painters, a regional group of artists who have translated their surroundings on canvas and paper. Plein air is the style of painting outside. The practice goes back for centuries but became well-known by the...
clarksvillenow.com
Saving Southeastern Grasslands celebrates five years, changes name to Southeastern Grasslands Institute
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Southeastern Grasslands Initiative (SGI) is celebrating its fifth anniversary. As part of that celebration, SGI announced that it is changing its name from the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative to the Southeastern Grasslands Institute. However, its mission of saving the forgotten grasslands of the Southeast hasn’t changed.
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
clarksvillenow.com
Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville crowned Ms. Southeast America 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Talisha Huddleston of Clarksville was recently awarded the Ms. Southeast America 2022 title by the Ms. America Pageant. The mission of the pageant is to celebrate the accomplishments of women, encourage them to be involved in community service, as well as use the “Crown for a Purpose” to make difference.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Franklin (Nashville, TN)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a person in Franklin on Friday. The crash happened at Hillsboro Road and South Berrys Chapel Road. The person who was injured in the crash is yet to be identified [..]
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
clarksvillenow.com
Love That Smile dentistry joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Love That Smile has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Dr. Sarah Deeds said they have changed their name to Love That Smile. They are still the essence of The Children’s Dentist, but are also seeing families.
Springfield man killed in motorcycle collision on Hwy 431
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 431 Monday afternoon in Springfield.
WSMV
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
