Drugged driver sentenced for crash that killed Atlantic County, NJ man
A Pleasantville man has been sentenced to prison for a crash in 2021 that claimed the life a 33-year-old pedestrian. Michael Doyle, 32, was sentenced to eight years on a vehicular homicide charge and five years for endangering the welfare of a child. The sentences will be served concurrently. According...
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Pedricktown, NJ man struck fatal blow to mom, authorities say
CAMDEN — Nearly four months after the death of a woman, which came three weeks after investigators said she sustained blunt force trauma during a car ride, the victim's son faces related charges. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that Gary Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of...
9-year-old girl who helps crossing guards was hit by pick-up — NJ driver arrested
BELLMAWR — Not even her bright uniform was enough to keep her safe. A 9-year-old girl who serves as one of her schools' student safety patrols was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday. The driver surrendered to police on Tuesday after news media shared several surveillance photos of...
Man Accused Of Killing Son Appears In Ocean County Court
TOMS RIVER – The father indicted for the murder of his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, made his first in-person court appearance on October 4, before Judge Guy Ryan in Ocean County Superior Court. All of Christopher Gregor’s prior hearings, including the entry of his “not guilty” plea, have been...
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Blames Vineland Police For Man's Fatal Restraint
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Vineland Police Department in the 2015 death of Philip White. The trial begins on Thursday, Oct. 6 in U.S. District Court in Camden. Witnesses apparently differ on many facts including what precipitated Vineland Officer Louis Platania to direct force against White...
Ex-owner of Pa. pharmacy that sold more Oxycodone than any other store in the U.S. sentenced to prison
The former owner of a Northeast Philadelphia pharmacy has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $4 million in fines for the pharmacy’s involvement in the illegitimate sale of massive amounts of opioid painkillers. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Mitchell Spivack, 63, was the owner of Verree...
Police: Videos capture suspects in two Philadelphia shootings, one striking 8-year-old girl
PHILADELPHIA - Three suspects are wanted by police after they allegedly opened fire on a 19-year-old, leaving him for dead last month. The teen was sitting on the steps of a home on the 600 block of 13th Street when police say he was ambushed by three male suspects on September 26.
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man
A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings
A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
