New Jersey 101.5

94.3 The Point

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case

Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report

A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
