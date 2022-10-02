Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Turkeys Will Be Hard to Find & Very Expensive This Holiday Season
Another year, another bout of bird-related worries. This year, turkeys will yet again be more expensive due to a bird flu that is making its way across the country. Avian influenza is taking out entire flocks, causing the supply to be at its lowest point going into the winter season since 2006, according to Bloomberg.
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 51 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Walmart making five changes that will affect your holiday shopping – all are in response to common customer requests
IT'S not going to be any regular holiday season at Walmart. The superstore has shared plans for an entirely improved holiday shopping experience, focusing on what it calls “better value” and “more convenience than ever.”. According to the retail giant, more than half of customers will start...
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Walmart announced a giant change to its return policy just before the holiday season – what to know about the new option
JUST weeks out from the holiday season, Walmart has announced a major change to its return policy. The new Holiday Guarantee is already in effect for all Walmart customers. Last week, the company announced that customers who purchase eligible items on or after October 1 have until January 31, 2023, to make exchanges.
The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco
These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
In Germany, Meghan Markle Wears All-American Design, With a Touch of French Luxury
LONDON — Like mother-in-law, like daughter-in-law. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe has so far been filled with nods to her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales who died 25 years ago last week.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 The duchess is visiting Europe with her husband Prince Harry, and attended an Invictus Games event on Tuesday afternoon in Dusseldorf, Germany. The couple were there to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, which were delayed due to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
Kroger introduces ‘more robust’ self-checkout at 1,700 stores with a ‘gentle nudge’ to avoid you being wrongly arrested
KROGER has rolled out new technology in thousands of its stores that's designed to make the self-checkout more robust. Developers revealed the new AI-powered checkouts will give shoppers a “gentle nudge” if they make an unintentional error while scanning their groceries. More than 75 per cent of errors...
cxmtoday.com
Walmart Launches Return Pickup Service
Walmart is offering its subscribers a new return option — a free pickup service that becomes available in October. The program for Walmart+ members, which will be available in yet unnamed markets, lets a subscriber make arrangements for a driver to pick up unboxed items from their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
ConsumerAffairs
Walmart is going all in on new return options and promising seamless holiday deliveries
Walmart says it’s doubling down on convenience for its customers including a new policy about returns and updated shipping plans, all in hopes of setting the stage for a better holiday shopping experience. New return policy options. When it comes to returns, the big box retailer calls its updated...
Earliest Holiday Shopping Events Pit ‘Christmas Creep’ Against ‘Sales Fatigue’
The so-called “Christmas Creep,” where holiday shopping and sales events start earlier and earlier each year, has become so entrenched in retail circles that it even has its own Wikipedia page that dates the trend back to the mid 1980’s. Today, the notion of “Black Friday” and...
Comments / 0