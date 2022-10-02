ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Thrillist

Turkeys Will Be Hard to Find & Very Expensive This Holiday Season

Another year, another bout of bird-related worries. This year, turkeys will yet again be more expensive due to a bird flu that is making its way across the country. Avian influenza is taking out entire flocks, causing the supply to be at its lowest point going into the winter season since 2006, according to Bloomberg.
AGRICULTURE
People

Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 51 Best Early Deals

We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
WWD

In Germany, Meghan Markle Wears All-American Design, With a Touch of French Luxury

LONDON — Like mother-in-law, like daughter-in-law. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe has so far been filled with nods to her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales who died 25 years ago last week.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 The duchess is visiting Europe with her husband Prince Harry, and attended an Invictus Games event on Tuesday afternoon in Dusseldorf, Germany. The couple were there to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, which were delayed due to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted...
RETAIL
cxmtoday.com

Walmart Launches Return Pickup Service

Walmart is offering its subscribers a new return option — a free pickup service that becomes available in October. The program for Walmart+ members, which will be available in yet unnamed markets, lets a subscriber make arrangements for a driver to pick up unboxed items from their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL

