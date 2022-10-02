Read full article on original website
Tyler teen charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal State Highway 110 wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler teen has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault in connection with an early Sunday morning wreck that left one dead and another injured. Nicholas Agustin, 19, was arrested Tuesday on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle and possession of...
Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout
A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
Tyler man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, assault in fatal wreck
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110, according to DPS. According to a DPS report from the Sunday crash, Nicholas Agustin, 19, was driving south on Highway 110 when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered […]
Repeat felon sentenced to 95 years for biting Smith County deputy's wrist
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A 41-year-old man who has 13 prior criminal convictions has been sentenced to 95 years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a Smith County deputy last year. Christian Dewayne Smith was found guilty of assault of a public servant by a jury...
Pine Tree High student accused of threatening others with gun arrested
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Pine Tree High School student was arrested Monday afternoon after officials say they threatened other students with a gun. According to Longview police, an officer responded to the high school campus and after an investigation determined the student had made threats of violence toward the campus.
Nacogdoches man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend arrested
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Monday night has been arrested in Longview. James Edward Harris, 60, was found in Longview Tuesday and arrested in connection with the death of Rose Catherine Garner, 60, of Nacogdoches. Police said officers are in the...
POLICE: Person on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A person riding a motorized wheelchair is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Cotton St. in Longview early Tuesday morning. Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton says the person was hit by a passenger vehicle in the 2400 block of E. Cotton St. around 5 a.m.
Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer
GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked at This Tyler, TX Walmart
Almost every woman you know has found herself in a situation with a stalker at least somewhat similar to this one. Sadly, its become so commonplace to hear of these things, we usually dismiss it. But when it happens in one of our East Texas cities, possibly to someone we know, we take heed.
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4. Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.
Tyler man turns himself in after being wanted for soliciting photos of 11-year-old girl
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said was wanted last week turned himself in to Longview Police on Monday, officials said. Cedric Taylor, 38, was wanted for online solicitation of “inappropriate pictures” of an 11-year-old girl, and was believed to have possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend. […]
6 arrests made in Sabine Parish after 100+ guns reportedly stolen from home
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several arrests have been made in Sabine Parish after a number of guns were stolen from a home on Boleyn Road in the northeast part of the parish. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says it all happened back on Sept. 23. The following people were arrested:. Camron...
Police: person in wheelchair killed in crash
LONGVIEW – Longview police report a person in a motorized wheelchair has died following a crash early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they responded to the scene on E. Cotton Street around 4:45 a.m. where the victim was struck by a passenger car. Police said the crash is still under investigation.
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street when a pedestrian in a motorized [..]
Police: Fight over woman leads to homicide in Shreveport; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight over a woman led to a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, Shreveport police said. Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving...
Pine Tree High School student apprehended for alleged threats to campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Pine Tree High School student was apprehended on Monday for allegedly making threats of violence toward the campus, Longview police said. On Monday, a Longview police school resource officer responded to the threat around 1:25 p.m. Detectives got a “directive to apprehend” signed by a judge on the charge of […]
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
Chandler man gets 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2021 wreck that killed Tyler man
TYLER, Texas — A Chandler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a December 2021 wreck that left a Tyler man dead. Daniel Juarez entered a guilty plea to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Monday in the 7th District Court. He was then sentenced to 12 years in connection with the death of Dennis Criner, 54, according to online criminal records.
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
