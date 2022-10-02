ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout

A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
GREENWOOD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harrison County, TX
Harrison County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTBS

Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer

GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
GREENWOOD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Machete#Violent Crime#The Crossroads Community#Hcso#Ert#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktbb.com

Police: person in wheelchair killed in crash

LONGVIEW – Longview police report a person in a motorized wheelchair has died following a crash early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they responded to the scene on E. Cotton Street around 4:45 a.m. where the victim was struck by a passenger car. Police said the crash is still under investigation.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Chandler man gets 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2021 wreck that killed Tyler man

TYLER, Texas — A Chandler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing a December 2021 wreck that left a Tyler man dead. Daniel Juarez entered a guilty plea to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Monday in the 7th District Court. He was then sentenced to 12 years in connection with the death of Dennis Criner, 54, according to online criminal records.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy