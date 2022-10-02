ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

cathy bradford
6d ago

definitely a guardian angel watching over them my condolences to the families of those that did not survive

Ezra Valadez
6d ago

Sad situation 😔 those people had someone looking out for them in that house through the night. Blessings to them, my condolences to the deceased and the families who had lost their loved ones 🙏 💔 ❤️

John Roder
6d ago

At least the cat was prepared. If the cat is hiding in the basement you should be too. Cats have intuition that’s better than humans. Psychic cat.

Bring Me The News

Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified

The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

MnDOT Forces Homeless Encampment Along Railroad Street To Leave

DULUTH, Minn. – A homeless encampment of about a half-dozen people along Railroad Street in Duluth was forced to pack up and leave Tuesday at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The latest development comes exactly two weeks after MnDOT sent crews to the site under 5th...
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Stevens House goes up in flames for third time

MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says there was extensive exterior and interior fire damage to the building. No one was injured.Sue Nielsen and Colleen Grant paused their bike ride through the...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
