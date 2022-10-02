Man assaulted during home invasion in Rolando

A man suffered a head injury during a home invasion attack early Sunday morning in Rolando, San Diego police said.

Police were not able to determine whether the victim was shot or stabbed with a machete found in the home on University Avenue between Bonillo Drive and Cartagena Drive during the attack, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m., Officer Lawanda Fisher said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

While the incident was a home invasion, Fisher noted that nothing was taken from the home.

Police said it was not known how many people entered the home, but video footage from surveillance cameras showed three males jumping a backyard fence and entering a car in the alley behind the house.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .