OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball sailed for the right-field seats, just as his long-awaited first career hit had done more than nine years before, and Stephen Vogt took off as if he could play for another decade. He galloped in glee around the bases as his teammates and a crowd celebrating him at every chance went crazy. “I was just like, ‘Let your 2-year-old boy just come out, let the little kid in you that used to play on his front yard and pretend to be Will Clark, let that come out,’ and I did and I just enjoyed every second of it,’” Vogt said. The catcher homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO