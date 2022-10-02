ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbpeR_0iJEeJ7J00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. The occupants of the house had already safely exited before firefighters arrived.

Crews reported heavy fire conditions in the interior and attic of the house. Additional units arrived on scene and assisted with searching the building for additional occupants, controlled utilities, provided ventilation and completed salvage and overhaul operations. The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire was ruled to have been accidental. The house received about $50,000 in heavy heat, smoke and water damages. Two adults were displaced as a result and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Fire hydrant flushing to begin in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport announced plans for its fall water main and fire hydrant flushing. City works will begin flushing water mains from 6 to 2 p.m. on October 11 and continue through the end of the month. Residents may see rusty or cloudy-colored water during...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs, Avoid The Area

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
LOVES PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
nbc15.com

33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dane County, authorities say. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials responded around 4:45 p.m. to US Highway 12 at State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury for the crash. Investigators determined...
DANE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Rockford 18-year-old dies after car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner. Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford blood center sending donations to Florida

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Blood from the stateline is heading down to some of the regions hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Rock River Valley Blood Center is sending 25 pints to Southwest Florida. However, blood supplies for the Rockford area will still take priority. Administrators said that blood donations have dramatically slowed in recent months, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™:

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy