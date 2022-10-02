Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
wrestlinginc.com
Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos
Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news. Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a...
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Beats The Bloodline In Merch Sales
The Bloodline have been one of the top acts in WWE for some time now, and it seems that they’re on a roll when it comes to merchandise sales. The group has feuded with all sorts of names over the last few years and The Bloodline set their sights on Drew McIntyre heading into Clash at the Castle.
411mania.com
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
