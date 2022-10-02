ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Tolls return to Hillsborough’s Selmon Expressway on Monday

By Olivia George
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yv3AR_0iJEdw8V00
The Selmon Expressway West officially opened on Monday April 19, 2021. This view is from underneath the flyover on Gandy Blvd. eastbound. [ BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

TAMPA — Toll collection on Hillsborough’s Selmon Expressway will resume Monday at 6 a.m.

The roadway’s reversible express lanes will also return to their pre-Hurricane Ian routine, with normal operating hours beginning 6 a.m. Monday and all traffic moving in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area. The lanes then turn eastbound, to Brandon, at 3 p.m. and remain eastbound until 6 a.m. the following day.

The toll road connects the South Tampa neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base with the city’s downtown and Brandon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended toll payments on local roads, including the Selmon Expressway, last week ahead of Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the United States, to help motorists trying to evacuate. The Florida Department of Transportation also removed possible hazards from roadways and temporarily opened certain highway shoulders to increase the flow of traffic.

The hurricane’s rampage across Florida disabled two major bridges, canceled thousands of flights, temporarily severed access along an interstate and left many more miles of roadway traffic-clogged or flooded, while also destroying an untold number of homes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough sheriff backs transportation sales tax

TAMPA — Hillsborough County’s proposed 1% sales tax for transportation picked up key support Wednesday from Republican Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This investment in fixing our transportation infrastructure will help make everyone safer,” Chronister said in a statement released by All For Transportation, the committee advocating for the referendum.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Brandon, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Brandon, FL
Traffic
Brandon, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
usf.edu

Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price

For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Tampa Bay Times

Dunedin email, some web services down after ‘cybersecurity incident’

A “cybersecurity incident” has left the city of Dunedin’s email addresses and some online functions unusable, the city said Wednesday morning. Online permit payments, utility billing and inspection scheduling are among the unavailable services, according to a city news release. It specified that the problem has not imperiled its water or wastewater treatment facilities. In February 2021, a cyberattack on the water supply of another north Pinellas County city, Oldsmar, made national news, as experts said it highlighted the fragility of the nation’s critical infrastructure.
DUNEDIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Toll Roads#Tolls#Wind Speed#South Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
parentherald.com

Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash

A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy