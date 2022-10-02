Tolls return to Hillsborough’s Selmon Expressway on Monday

The Selmon Expressway West officially opened on Monday April 19, 2021. This view is from underneath the flyover on Gandy Blvd. eastbound. [ BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

TAMPA — Toll collection on Hillsborough’s Selmon Expressway will resume Monday at 6 a.m.

The roadway’s reversible express lanes will also return to their pre-Hurricane Ian routine, with normal operating hours beginning 6 a.m. Monday and all traffic moving in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area. The lanes then turn eastbound, to Brandon, at 3 p.m. and remain eastbound until 6 a.m. the following day.

The toll road connects the South Tampa neighborhood near MacDill Air Force Base with the city’s downtown and Brandon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended toll payments on local roads, including the Selmon Expressway, last week ahead of Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the United States, to help motorists trying to evacuate. The Florida Department of Transportation also removed possible hazards from roadways and temporarily opened certain highway shoulders to increase the flow of traffic.

The hurricane’s rampage across Florida disabled two major bridges, canceled thousands of flights, temporarily severed access along an interstate and left many more miles of roadway traffic-clogged or flooded, while also destroying an untold number of homes.