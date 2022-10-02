ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8v5y_0iJEduN300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZUo3_0iJEduN300
A general view of an exam room inside the Hope Clinic For Women in Granite City, Illinois, on June 27, 2022. - Abortion is now banned in Missouri.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Sarah G. told Insider she made the decision to get a salpingectomy after a leaked draft opinion foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
  • A salpingectomy is a surgical procedure in which a doctor removes the fallopian tubes to prevent pregnancy.
  • Now Sarah has peace of mind because she knows she won't have an "oopsie" pregnancy, she said.

After the Supreme Court's draft opinion on Roe v. Wade leaked this past May, Sarah G. made the decision.

Sarah, who declined to give her full last name — citing privacy concerns, knew she didn't want to have any children for years.

After the leaked draft opinion was published, she began reading up on permanent solutions. She scrolled through a subreddit on living child-free by choice and found a spreadsheet of doctors who perform sterilization on women in each state. She told Insider she called the first one in New York she saw listed on the spreadsheet, and he agreed to do her surgery — called a salpingectomy.

That is a surgical procedure in which a doctor removes the fallopian tubes, ensuring that fertilized eggs can't descend into the uterus and cause pregnancy.

Sarah, a 31-year-old preschool teacher in New York, said she's been sure she wouldn't want children since she was 25. She's been on hormonal birth control since she was 19 but she wanted a permanent option, which is why she began exploring a salpingectomy.

"I don't want to be that responsible for another human for the rest of my life because parenting's a big deal," she said. "You're raising a human. It's just not for me. It's that simple."

When she met with the doctor in August, she expected him to talk her out of doing the surgery. But "he was absolutely receptive," she said.

"He's like, 'Yeah, no, you're an adult,'" she recalled him saying to her. "'It's not up to me.'"

When the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sarah said her heart broke.

"My own country doesn't see me as a human who deserves rights and can choose what to do with their own body," she said.

"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," she added. "I shouldn't be allowed to choose what I do with my own body."

Sarah acknowledges that she lives in a blue state that's unlikely to roll back abortion access. But she still fears that abortion access in New York might not be a guarantee.

Last month, Sen. Lindsay Graham introduced a bill that seeks to impose a 15-week abortion ban nationwide — even in states where abortion still remains legal.

That possibility scares Sarah.

"I do live in a state that is very unlikely to mess with abortion rights," she said. "But now I heard Lindsey Graham is trying to do something on the federal level. I'm just like, 'You know what? I just want to take that out of the equation."

She said she wants to trust in the idea that New York will forever remain a blue state that ensures abortion access, "but I'm not naive enough to do so."

Sarah said she recovered just days after the surgery and now feels like she has peace of mind because she knows she won't have an "oopsie" pregnancy.

"It's normal for a woman to not want kids," she said. "Society tells us it's not, but some people just don't want to be parents, and that's okay. Maybe my story will help normalize it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2529

Charles Hann
3d ago

if one never wants children, Man or woman why wouldn't you do something permanent to avoid being pregnant or getting someone pregnant 🤔

Reply(191)
865
Pattie Woodward
3d ago

I'm glad she found someone to do the procedure. At age 29, after having my second child, I was diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. Because there was a 0.0000001% chance that just removing the tumors only would preserve my fertility, I needed my husband's permission to have my uterus and ovaries removed to prevent future cancer occurrence. The hospital was worried if they did the surgery that he'd potentially sue them for removing his ability to have future kids with me. Nevermind that the surgery would potentially save my life by removing the chance of the cancers coming back... his potential desire for future children was more important. I'm not the only one who's had that happen either... I've talked to HUNDREDS of women who have been told no to potentially life saving surgery.

Reply(158)
432
Billie Hill Lewis
3d ago

“My own country doesn't see me as a human who deserves rights and can choose what to do with their own body," she said. She can do anything she wants with her own body just not kill another human being which isn’t her body.

Reply(255)
370
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

A Woman Needed Help After an Abortion. She Had to Wait Because She Wasn’t Dying Yet.

A. had an inkling that something had gone wrong with her abortion. She’d already had to beat an obstacle course just to get one. A. lives in Wisconsin, which has banned almost all abortions in the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. So when A., whom VICE News is calling by an initial for privacy reasons, realized she was pregnant, she said she headed to Illinois to terminate her pregnancy.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.

“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Granite City, IL
Health
State
Missouri State
Granite City, IL
Government
City
Granite City, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Business Insider

To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book

Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Teenage girl, 14, is denied life-saving arthritis medication in Arizona by Walgreens pharmacy days after state's ban on abortion because it could potentially terminate a pregnancy - even though she is NOT pregnant

An Arizona Walgreens pharmacy delayed the refill of a teenage girl's life-saving arthritis medication that can induce an abortion following the state's termination ban - despite her not being pregnant. Emma Thompson, 14, was unable to refill rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis medication, known as methotrexate, days after Arizona's abortion law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Birth Control#Politics Federal#Getty Images#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Trump's comments against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. "He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point," Farah Griffin said in a tweet on Saturday. Trump publicly attacked the Senate Minority leader and insulted his former cabinet official in a post on Truth...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

649K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy