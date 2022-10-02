ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Traeger Timberline XL review

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

Traeger has long built up a name as the go-to solution for wood pellet grills, but its most recent grills take things a step further. Announced earlier this year, the Traeger Timberline and Timberline XL take the wood pellet concept and modernize it a little, giving the grills an all-new design, support for a host of new accessories, and a ton of high-tech features like Wi-Fi connectivity and even an induction cooker. Basically, they’re all-in-one outdoor kitchens.

But while these are the most high-tech wood pellet grills out there right now, they’re far from cheap. The base model Timberline starts at $3,499.99, and if you go for the larger Timeberline XL, you’re looking at an eye-watering base price of $3,799.99. That’s before adding accessories, mind you.

Is paying that kind of price worth it? I checked out the Traeger Timberline XL to find out.

Traeger Timberline XL design

The Traeger Timberline XL is a beast of a grill, and it’ll take at least a few people to unbox and set up if you get it delivered to your home. It weighs a massive 289lbs too, so you’ll want to be very careful when setting it up to avoid any injury or damage to your grill.

Once it is set up, you’ll be impressed with how much space there is. The Timberline XL boasts 1,320 square inches of cooking space, which is quite a bit more than the 880 square inches on offer by the smaller Timberline. According to Traeger, this is the only real difference between the two — they share the same features, connectivity, and support for accessories.

Overall, the design of the Timberline XL is similar to other wood pellet grills. You’ll get inside by opening the big, rounded lid, and inside you’ll find an oven-like setup with three levels for cooking. Two of those are adjustable, or if wanted, removable.

Of course the additions to this grill have little to do with the cooking space, though that is nice. They have more to do with the smart systems. On the outside, you’ll find a full-color touch display that can control a number of different functions, along with a big round dial to adjust the temperature.

Also on the outside is a new Pop-and-Lock connection system that lets you attach accessories to the outside of the grill. It’s sturdy and allows for some level of customization, which is always nice.

Using the Traeger Timberline XL

Actually using the grill is very simple, though likely more simple for those who don’t mind learning how to use the interface. It’s worth taking some time to get acquainted with the grill and how it works, but once you learn how to use it, you’ll easily get into a workflow.

One of my favorite things about the grill is the fact that it makes the cleaning process a whole lot easier. That’s largely thanks to the new EZ-Clean system that collects the ash and grease into a single keg that can be quickly and easily emptied. It doesn’t completely eliminate the need to spend some time cleaning after each cook, but it does streamline the process, which is helpful.

Perhaps one of the coolest features about the grill is that it can be used wirelessly. Now, of course, standing at a grill is part of the whole vibe, but the ability to set the temperature and start the timer from your phone means that you can pre-heat the grill at the perfect time. Notifications about how full your pellet hopper is helps too.

The best thing about the Timberline XL is how versatile it is. It cooks evenly, and can easily handle everything from burgers, to chicken, to fish, to pretty much everything else. I also loved the addition of the induction cooker — which meant that I could cook onions or other things with the meat in the grill.

Conclusions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KK6C_0iJEdi1Z00

The Traeger Timberline XL has all the bells and whistles that you would want on a pellet grill in 2022 — but that doesn’t mean it’s the right grill for everyone. After all, it’s incredibly expensive. If you like the idea of getting all the smart features and expandability, then the Timberline XL is definitely worth buying — but if you don’t need everything on offer here, it’s worth looking at Traeger’s still-excellent but slightly-less-smart other options.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Rings of Power show is so boring, it keeps making this Amazon analyst fall asleep

Even though the first four episodes of Prime Video’s wildly expensive Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power pretty much bored me out of my mind, I’m going to keep watching. Especially since the episode of the series that just dropped over the weekend features an epic battle, which no doubt diminishes the yawn factor considerably. The problem with the slow pace of the show thus far, though, is that some viewers might not end up going the distance and drop off in frustration.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberline#Design#Cooking#Tech#The Traeger Timberline Xl
BGR.com

Hisense U8H review: Punching way above its class

The budget TV world has never looked brighter. Along with TCL, Hisense has been building high-end, technologically advanced TVs that offer all but the most cutting edge features for less than $1,000. It’s been highly competitive for a few years now — and that’s a good thing for those that want a decent TV on a budget. Hisense’s latest midrange option is the Hisense U8H, which builds on the last-generation Hisense U8G with a number of meaningful improvements. Chief among those? The addition of Mini-LED backlighting technology, which makes this Hisense’s first attempt at Mini-LED.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Adaptive Transparency could expand to more AirPods models soon

By the beginning of September, Apple introduced the new AirPods Pro 2 during its “Far Out” event. These new wireless earbuds come with a familiar design, but with a new H2 chip, improved Find My capabilities, more battery, and better sound quality. You can read our AirPods Pro 2 review to learn everything about these earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday deals 2022: sales, date, and predictions

Black Friday deals for Black Friday 2022 are almost here! The day is on its way and there are about to be many incredible deals as we get ready for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. As per usual, you don’t have to wait until November 25th to get some of the best Black Friday deals 2022. And remember that there’s another shopping event only a couple days later, Cyber Monday.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Pixel Watch price and details leak on Amazon

Google will unveil the Pixel Watch later this week, revealing the price, release date, and all of the wearable’s features. But we don’t have to wait that long for these details, as Amazon delivered again. After the retailer leaked the Pixel 7 price a few days ago, Amazon Germany did the same thing for the Watch. The wearable was accidentally made available for preorder on Amazon Germany for a brief time ahead of this week’s launch event.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro full specs leak ahead of Google launch event

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series on Thursday, and the two smartphones will be available for preorder online soon after the launch event. But the new Android devices do not have any real secrets left after a series of massive leaks. And now, a last-minute report completes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro story by delivering all the specs for both handsets.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy