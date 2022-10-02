Read full article on original website
WJLA
Suspect slashes CVS employee's neck during attempted theft in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A CVS employee’s neck was slashed when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing items from a store in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'll stab you," police said the suspect stated when the employee intervened. The suspect then...
Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
Police break up fight at U Street Metro station, 1 detained
WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) had to a break up a brawl at the U Street Metro station Tuesday afternoon. The fight resulted in one person being detained after they resisted arrest. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro, said the MTPD officers responded to a call of a...
NBC Washington
Police Search for Man Who They Say Tried to Abduct Girl in Wheaton
Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a young girl in the Wheaton area Monday afternoon. Montgomery County police were called to a large apartment complex on Georgian Woods Place, just off of Georgia Avenue, at about 4 p.m., not long after school had ended for the day.
Man stabs CVS employee in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
fox5dc.com
Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video. Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday...
mymcmedia.org
Bystanders Disarm Shooter After He Shot Victim
Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville was arrested and charged in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting that took place outside in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police officers responded to that address at 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting....
fox5dc.com
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man taken into custody after five-hour standoff in Silver Spring
This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, to include the latest information. A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a five-hour standoff with Montgomery County police after he allegedly fired shots off of the balcony of a Silver Spring apartment, according to authorities. Around...
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
NBC Washington
DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute
A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
Police looking for malicious wounding suspect in Arlington, Virginia
According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of 23rd Street South at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a report of a fight in progress. When they got there, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
22-year-old man shot to death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 22-year-old man was killed shortly before noon on Sunday morning in...
WTOP
Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC
A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County. District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at...
Fairfax Police identify jewelry store smash-and-grab suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has identified a suspect in connection to one of a series of commercial robberies that have taken place across the area over the last month.
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
