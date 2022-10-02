ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
NBC Washington

Police Search for Man Who They Say Tried to Abduct Girl in Wheaton

Police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a young girl in the Wheaton area Monday afternoon. Montgomery County police were called to a large apartment complex on Georgian Woods Place, just off of Georgia Avenue, at about 4 p.m., not long after school had ended for the day.
DC News Now

Man stabs CVS employee in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
mymcmedia.org

Bystanders Disarm Shooter After He Shot Victim

Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville was arrested and charged in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting that took place outside in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police officers responded to that address at 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting....
fox5dc.com

Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police

LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
bethesdamagazine.com

Man taken into custody after five-hour standoff in Silver Spring

This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, to include the latest information. A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a five-hour standoff with Montgomery County police after he allegedly fired shots off of the balcony of a Silver Spring apartment, according to authorities. Around...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
NBC Washington

DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute

A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
