A Massive Fight Broke Out in the Ladies Room During The Cowboys Win on Sunday
So many great headlines heading into Week 5 for your Cowboys of Dallas, TX:. "Cooper Rush Becomes First Cowboys QB to Start Career 4-0," "Dak Could Be Back Very, Very Soon," "The Cowboys Improve to 3-1 Despite Losing All-Pro Quarterback"... But all y'all wanna talk about is the fight in the ladies room, right?
Former Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley retires after 11 NFL seasons
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats for good after 11 NFL seasons. The wideout made the decision on Wednesday, his agent says.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
Duncanville grad, former Longhorn and WNBA standout Tiffany Jackson dies from cancer at age 37
Duncanville High School grad Tiffany Jackson – also a former Longhorn and WNBA standout – has died from cancer at the age of 37.
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
aisd.net
Arlington High teacher wins bronze in Ultimate World Championship
You wake up in Limerick, Ireland, on a breezy, summer day. As bright, white clouds fill the blue sky, you begin to get dressed to play ultimate Frisbee with your friends. What started off as a few fun games becomes a third-place finish at the World Masters Ultimate Club Championship 2022. It may sound like a dream, but that’s the reality for Krystina Morris, a U.S. history teacher at Arlington High School.
moneytalksnews.com
The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America
America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
