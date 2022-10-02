Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why did Ryan Matterson choose to serve a suspension rather than pay a fine?
Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson has explained his reasoning behind why he elected to accept a three-match suspension rather than pay a $4,000 fine, after he was the only player cited for foul play in last weekend’s grand final. The 27-year-old was given the option of pleading guilty and receiving...
Sporting News
Charlie Austin backs himself to star with Brisbane Roar as he looks to prove point in A-League Men
He's yet to make his A-League Men (ALM) debut for Brisbane Roar, but Charlie Austin has already been a breath of fresh air for the competition. From his dyed-blonde hair to laid-back interviews, the 33-year-old caught the eye without even kicking a ball. Speaking to The Sporting News at the...
Sporting News
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?
The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
Sporting News
'Struggled to breathe' - Nick Kyrgios overcomes tough start to win on return at the Japan Open
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made a winning return to the court as he overcame an early scare to beat Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Japan Open. Kyrgios hadn't played competively in a nearly a month after his quarter-final exit at the US...
Sporting News
'I'm good' - Nick Kyrgios pulls off stunning shot in doubles win with Thanasi Kokkinakis
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios continues to show he's in career best form this year. After making the Wimbledon singles final and ending his ATP title drought, Kyrgios is playing some of his best ever tennis. The 27-year-old's decision to play doubles more regularly has coincided with his more consistent...
