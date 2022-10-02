Read full article on original website
27 First News
Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
27 First News
Jillian M. Marian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian M. Marian, 31, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. She was traveling with her beloved boyfriend, Mark Pelini. Jillian, the daughter of Joseph M., Jr. and Karen Bevilacqua Marian, was born on May...
27 First News
Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleTributes) – Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., age 74 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Rochelle Myers O’Rell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi O’Rell Imes....
27 First News
Rose Marie Santangelo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Youngstown native, Rose Marie Santangelo, 73 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home that she loved. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of her late parents, Enrico and Lucille (Bennett) Santangelo. She was...
27 First News
Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth McIntroy passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on October 4, 2022. Mary was born on January 14, 1931 in Wexford, Pennsylvania, to the late Floyd and Anna Hollar. She married her late husband, James McIntroy, Sr. On November 23,1957...
27 First News
Joseph P. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph P. Jackson 90, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Park Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Jackson was born January 3, 1932 in Barnesville, Ohio a son of Ralph and Gertrude Goins Jackson, Sr. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
27 First News
Bertha Irene Longstreth, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File. Bertha graduated from Mathews High School...
27 First News
Paula Armstrong, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Armstrong, 79 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1943, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Paul and Mary (Salatino) Perry. She was raised in Brookfield, Ohio surrounded by her Salatino family creating many great memories of Sundays at the lake, huge family holidays and the love they had for each other.
27 First News
Pauline Fleming, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Fleming, 97 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Ms. Fleming was born August 30, 1925 in Sparta, Georgia, a daughter of Ike and Ethel Fleming. She was a retired nurse working out of...
27 First News
Patricia Ann Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mathews, age 67, lost her battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on August 19, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, the daughter of Hisae (Ihara) and Harry Leroy Clisby. Pat was a 1974 graduate of Joseph Badger High School. On...
27 First News
Robert “Skip” Schwab, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Skip” Schwab, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 8, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Clara Schwab. Skip attended Warren G. Harding...
27 First News
Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, 90 of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born June 30, 1932 in Shelby, Mississippi, the daughter of Levi and Gertrude Farris Billings, residing in the area for 67 years, coming from Shelby.
27 First News
Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
27 First News
Thomas Lee Wade, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Wade, age 69, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by loved ones. Thomas was born June 28, 1953, to the late Chester and Goldie Wade. Tom was a very loving man. He enjoyed fishing and never passed up the...
27 First News
Robert P. Havaich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Havaich, 70, of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Affectionately known as Bob, he was born March 30, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Logar) Havaich. Bob was a graduate...
27 First News
Darlene Willis, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon. She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis. Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966. She worked for Summitville...
27 First News
Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Major Timothy Allen Raimey, Sr., 63 of 6919 Oak Hill Drive, West Farmington, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, after a long battle with Cancer. He was born May 13, 1959 in Warren, Ohio,...
27 First News
John R. Violi, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) 0- John R. Violi, 48 years old, was born on February 26, 1974 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Karen P. LaCivita and John J. Violi. He was a lifelong resident of Hubbard and a man of many trades. John passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
27 First News
David W. Binder, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Binder, 66, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 30, 2022. David was born August 2, 1956, in Poland, the son of Walter and Mary Lou (Schenker) Binder. He enjoyed his car, playing golf and watching Rams football with his son. David retired in...
27 First News
Jack Russell Walters, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Russell Walters, 92 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born February 25, 1930, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Russell and the late Alta Marie (McKenzie) Walters. Jack was a 1951 graduate...
