Penhook, VA

WSLS

VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Penhook, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
wfirnews.com

Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County

From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
PENHOOK, VA
WBTM

8-year-old Girl Hit by Car in Danville

An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Danville Monday afternoon. According to WSET, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Allison Drive around 4:05. Police said a group of kids was playing in the front yard of a nearby house when the child ran into the road and was hit by the vehicle.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County

The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fridley enters additional guilty pleas to charges in Giles Co. child abduction case

GILES Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Fridley, charged in the abduction of a child May 2, 2021 at Riverview Baptist Church, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of Attempted Abduction. The Giles Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney said there was no plea agreement, and both charges are related to the previous charges of Abduction and Child Abuse that Fridley already pleaded guilty to July 6, 2022.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Non-emergency phone lines down in Roanoke County and Blacksburg

ROANOKE/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-emergency phone lines for the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center and Blacksburg Police Department are down, according to the counties. Blacksburg residents are asked to call the New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority at 540-382-4343 for assistance. Roanoke County is advising residents to call...
BLACKSBURG, VA

