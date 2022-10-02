Read full article on original website
WSLS
VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
WSET
Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
WSLS
Man involved in multi-county manhunt set to appear in court in mid-November
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man who was arrested in late August after a multi-county manhunt is set to appear in court in mid-November for a pre-trial hearing. As we’ve previously reported, police say 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert was involved in a police chase that began in Botetourt County and ended in a crash in Craig County.
WSET
1 injured, charges pending after ambulance crash on Richmond Highway near Concord
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Wednesday morning involving an ambulance. According to officials on the scene, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle. State Police said at 6:49 a.m. they responded to the two-vehicle crash. They said this happened in...
WDBJ7.com
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday. Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County. 80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep...
wfirnews.com
Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County
From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
WSLS
Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
WSET
Have you seen them? Salem Police looking for suspect in string of thefts
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is looking for a suspect after various thefts in the city recently. The department shared photos on Facebook stating that they are looking for the individual below:. Anyone with information can call 540-375-3083 and ask for Lt. S. Haston.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
WBTM
8-year-old Girl Hit by Car in Danville
An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Danville Monday afternoon. According to WSET, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Allison Drive around 4:05. Police said a group of kids was playing in the front yard of a nearby house when the child ran into the road and was hit by the vehicle.
WBTM
Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County
The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
WDBJ7.com
Fridley enters additional guilty pleas to charges in Giles Co. child abduction case
GILES Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Fridley, charged in the abduction of a child May 2, 2021 at Riverview Baptist Church, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of Attempted Abduction. The Giles Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney said there was no plea agreement, and both charges are related to the previous charges of Abduction and Child Abuse that Fridley already pleaded guilty to July 6, 2022.
WSLS
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
WSET
Victim in stable condition, 24-year-old charged after stabbing on Jefferson Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a Monday evening stabbing incident in Downtown Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Police Department told ABC13. On Tuesday afternoon, LPD announced that 24-year-old Nery Duban Escobar-Torres was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. They said Torres stabbed...
WSLS
Driver charged after running red light, hitting school bus near Northside High School, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A school bus was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light Monday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Peters Creek Road near Northside High School and involved bus 45. We’re told no...
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
WDBJ7.com
Non-emergency phone lines down in Roanoke County and Blacksburg
ROANOKE/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-emergency phone lines for the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center and Blacksburg Police Department are down, according to the counties. Blacksburg residents are asked to call the New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority at 540-382-4343 for assistance. Roanoke County is advising residents to call...
WSLS
8-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – An 8-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday at about 4:05 p.m., according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told children were playing in the front yard when the little girl ran into the street and was hit by the car.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
