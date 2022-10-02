Read full article on original website
Sanibel residents return to an unrecognizable island a week after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island -- which remains cutoff from the mainland -- were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community.
Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid
Oct. 3 (UPI) — President Joe Biden traveled Monday to Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona’s damage and pledged continued support as the island rebuilds. He also announced he was sending tens of millions of dollars to help prepare the island for storms. “Today, I’m announcing more than...
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Oct. 3 (UPI) — The case of a Colorado graphic artist who argues she has a right to decline to design websites celebrating same-sex weddings because they are inconsistent with her religious convictions is scheduled to be heard during the U.S. Supreme Court term that begins Monday. The appeal,...
Louisiana Congressional Hopeful Gives Birth In Campaign Ad To Address State's Abortion Ban
“I wanted to share that this is real for me,” Democrat Katie Darling said of the ad, which has been viewed more than 1 million times on her social media pages.
