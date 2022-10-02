ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrxRw_0iJEJqcl00

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowl s.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 4

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Vanished Without A Trace. Her Son Grew Up To Be A NFL Star Cornerback

Willie Ann Rucker is the mother of a son, David (1), and two daughters, Kim (10) and Deena (9). Willie recently divorced and worked as a cocktail waitress in Waterloo, Iowa. Her sister babysat her children for Willie while she worked. Willie was having issues with a man she was dating. She contacted the Waterloo Police Department and told them the man was "scaring her," the Charley Project reports.
WATERLOO, IA
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

On today's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, longtime broadcaster and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw announced that he has been battling cancer. Bradshaw explained that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer last year and was able to overcome it thanks to treatment. He said that in March doctors found skin cancer in his neck and removed a tumor he had.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
CBS News

Terry Bradshaw says he battled two forms of cancer over the past year

Legendary NFL quarterback and longtime football analyst Terry Bradshaw revealed he battled bladder and skin cancer over the last year. While he kept the diagnoses private, Bradshaw shared that he's now "cancer free" during the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he was diagnosed with...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches

For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

853K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy