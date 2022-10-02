ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns

Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
