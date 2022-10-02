ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 26

Gno Kname
2d ago

Best wishes TB. I love TB, don't watch him any more nor respect him since he went woke for criticism of players not wanting vaxxed. Tells me TB isn't a freethinker.

Reply
3
pax-man HD
2d ago

God love him, he's a good guy and deserves only the best....a healing from the Great Physician

Reply
7
Laura Spears
2d ago

Just remember God has been in your corner all these years . and show his love and praise . praying for you and yours .

Reply
2
Comments / 0

